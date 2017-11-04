|
GE Healthcare Invests In Zenith Technologies, The Companies To Deliver Together Next-Generation Of Biopharma Automation
4/11/2017 11:58:49 AM
CHALFONT ST. GILES, UK and CORK, IRELAND – 11 April 2017 – Zenith Technologies and GE Healthcare Life Sciences announce today that GE has completed a strategic minority investment in Irish-owned Zenith Technologies, a leading technology company delivering manufacturing software systems and solutions for the life sciences industry. This enhancement of the existing partnership brings Zenith’s automation expertise to GE Healthcare’s customers, helping biopharmaceutical manufacturers to improve their product quality, productivity and efficiency. The investment also brings increased automation capability to the heart of new product development at GE.
Zenith delivers automation management and process integration to its globally diverse customer base, supporting the process and technology choices that each customer makes, from consultancy, systems integration to managed services.
“Zenith has grown significantly over the last number of years and now has over 700 people globally. Zenith are engaged with the top 10 life science companies and we are looking forward to continuing to work with GE Healthcare and the next-generation of manufacturing solutions. This investment by GE will further enhance our recent partnership and collaboration, and will enable an acceleration of growth for Zenith,” said Brendan O'Regan, Executive Chairman and Founder, Zenith Technologies.
“In a complex and highly regulated industry, automation is critical for our customers, who want to establish biomanufacturing capacity quickly and at a lower cost. This is often in challenging markets, where the access to life-saving therapies is limited. With many years of experience in a wide diversity of customer applications, Zenith Technologies can strengthen our end-to-end solutions even further. This is a significant strategic investment by GE and the next step in developing our market-changing FlexFactory and KUBio manufacturing solutions,” said Jan Makela, General Manager, Bioprocess, GE Healthcare Life Sciences.
Automation replaces many manual operations in today’s biopharmaceutical production and it plays a central role in manufacturing coordination, control, and documentation. Batch-to-batch consistency, and continuous monitoring, are enhanced through application of automation practices.
About Zenith Technologies
Zenith Technologies is a global company specializing in full life cycle automation, manufacturing and operational support solutions for the life science industry. Zenith Operates out of 14 global locations and close to all the major pharmaceutical manufacturing centers. For more information about Zenith technologies, visit our website at www.zenithtechnologies.com/
About GE Healthcare
GE Healthcare provides transformational medical technologies and services to meet the demand for increased access, enhanced quality and more affordable healthcare around the world. GE (NYSE: GE) works on things that matter - great people and technologies taking on tough challenges. From medical imaging, software & IT, patient monitoring and diagnostics to drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies and performance improvement solutions, GE Healthcare helps medical professionals deliver great healthcare to their patients. For more information about GE Healthcare, visit our website at www.gehealthcare.com.
Media Contacts:
Zenith Technologies
Kevin Mills
Mills Public Relations
T +353 (0) 86 3620808
E info@millspublicrelations.ie
GE Healthcare
Saara Nordenström
Communications
T +46 7386 81286
E saara.nordenstrom@ge.com
