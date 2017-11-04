Valeant (VRX) Announces 2017 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders Webcast And Q1 2017 Financial Results Conference Call

LAVAL, Quebec, April 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE: VRX) (TSX: VRX) ("Valeant" or the "Company") today announced that it will conduct a live webcast of the Company's annual meeting of shareholders for the year-ended December 31, 2016.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. ET at the Company's offices located at 2150 Saint Elzear Blvd. West, Laval, Quebec, Canada, H7L 4A8. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on the record date of March 7, 2017, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

A live webcast and audio archive of the presentation will be available on Valeant's corporate website on the Investor Relations page, under the Events and Presentations tab and via this URL: http://ir.valeant.com/events-and-presentations.

First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call

The Company also announced that it plans to release first quarter 2017 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Valeant will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations portion of the corporate website before the start of the conference call.

Conference Call Details

Date Tuesday, May 9, 2017 Time 8:00 a.m. ET Webcast http://ir.valeant.com/events-and-presentations Participant Event Dial-in (877) 876-8393 (North America)

(443) 961-0178 (International) Participant Passcode 1757022 Replay Dial-in (855) 859-2056 (North America)

(404) 537-3406 (International) Replay Passcode 1757022 (replay available until June 9, 2017)

About Valeant

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE/TSX:VRX) is a multinational specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical products primarily in the areas of dermatology, gastrointestinal disorders, eye health, neurology and branded generics. More information about Valeant can be found at www.valeant.com.

Contact Information:

Elif McDonald

514-856-3855

877-281-6642 (toll free)

elif.mcdonald@valeant.com

Media:

Renée Soto

or

Chris Kittredge/Jared Levy

Sard Verbinnen & Co.

212-687-8080

