Craft Technologies Certified By CDC For Measurement Of Estradiol

WILSON, N.C., April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft Technologies, Inc. (CTI) has received certification in the measurement of Estradiol in serum from the CDC Hormone Standardization Program for Estradiol (HoSt-E 2 ). Estradiol is sex hormone essential for normal metabolism in both women and men. The measurement of Estrogen metabolites in serum is important for the clinical evaluation of many disorders and diseases. Altered Estrogen levels have been associated with increased cancer risk. CTI has developed a method to measure up to 16 estrogen metabolites including Estradiol. The method involves stable isotope dilution coupled with liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (SID-LC-MS/MS) to provide results that are sensitive, accurate, and reproducible in the part per trillion range.

The CDC HoSt Program assists laboratories with calibration of hormone methodology. CTI joins a small group of laboratories to complete the certification process for the measurement of Estradiol. CTI offers the measurement of an entire panel of estrogen metabolites including Estrone, Estradiol, and Estriol and their hydroxyl- and methoxy- metabolites. Measurement of multiple estrogen metabolites provides a more comprehensive picture of the role estrogens play in biological processes.

Founded in 1994, Craft Technologies, Inc. is a contract laboratory specializing in the analysis of vitamins, carotenoids, bioflavonoids, phytochemicals and hormones in a variety of sample types. The latest analytical methods, including HPLC, UHPLC, GC, MS and ELISA, are used to provide our clients with quality measurements they can trust. Our scientific staff possess decades of knowledge and experience. CTI proudly serves government agencies, businesses, and universities around the world.

