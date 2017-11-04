Lonza Group ( LZAGY.PK ) To Host New Webinar: "Justifying A Paperless Solution – Building A Compelling Business Case"

Cologne (DE) / Walkersville, MD (USA), 11 April 2017 – Lonza is hosting a free 60-minute webinar on 25 April 2017 on how to create a compelling business case for the implementation of a paperless QC testing solution. The selection of a paperless solution is only step one of a longer capital expenditure (CAPEX) process, which can be difficult to navigate without a strong business case.



During the webinar Jeremy Tanner, Account & Business Development Representative, Lonza Bioscience Informatics, will cover:



• How Value Stream Mapping (VSM) provides a useful template for collecting and visualizing the data needed • How to utilize the data collected to create a Return on Investment (ROI) summary • How to build a presentation/document for senior management to approve



Anyone interested in attending the webinar can register by selecting the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1096445471066511361?source=moda-webinar-lonza-press-release



Date: Tuesday, 25 April 2017, 8 AM PDT (Los Angeles) / 11 AM EDT (New York) / 4 PM BST (London) / 5 PM CEST (Berlin)



Speaker: Jeremy Tanner, Account & Business Development Representative, Lonza Bioscience Informatics



Further information can be found on the MODA™ Paperless QC Micro Solution product page. Alternatively, by registering interest in the webinar, participants will receive a link once it is available to view the webinar “on demand” via the Lonza website.



More information about Lonza’s upcoming webinars is available on the following website: www.lonza.com/qcwebinars.



About Lonza



Lonza is one of the world’s leading and most-trusted suppliers to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. It harnesses science and technology to create products that support safer and healthier living and that enhance the overall quality of life.



Not only is Lonza a custom manufacturer and developer, the company also offers services and products ranging from active pharmaceutical ingredients to drinking water sanitizers, from nutritional and personal care ingredients to agricultural products, and from industrial preservatives to microbial control solutions that combat dangerous viruses, bacteria and other pathogens.



Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with approximately 40 major manufacturing and R&D facilities and more than 10,000 full-time employees worldwide. The company generated sales of CHF 4.13 billion in 2016 and is organized into two market-focused segments: Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com.



Lonza Contact Information



Lonza Cologne GmbH

Manager Marketing

Communications

Petra Haberkamm

Tel +49 221 991990

Fax +49 221 99199498

marcom.lbs@lonza.com



Lonza Group Ltd

Head Corporate

Communications

Dominik Werner

Tel +41 61 316 8798

Fax +41 61 316 9540

dominik.werner@lonza.com



Lonza Group Ltd

Head External

Communications

Constance Ward

Tel +41 61 316 8840

Fax +41 61 316 9840

constance.ward@lonza.com

Read at BioSpace.com

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus