KNOW Bio Respiratory Has New Name, Novoclem Therapeutics, New Antimicrobial Drug Candidate For Lung, Respiratory Infections

DURHAM, N.C., April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Novoclem Therapeutics, a subsidiary of private life science technology company KNOW Bio, LLC, today unveiled its new name and announced that in-vitro studies show its lead drug candidate, a nitric oxide releasing biopolymer, eradicates nine of the most common and serious pathogens prevalent in severe lung infections.

Formerly known as KNOW Bio Respiratory, Novoclem Therapeutics' new name better reflects the company's strong position as a purpose built, development stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to leading a new fight against antibiotic resistant pathogens.

"The name Novoclem means 'the new fight' and it captures our company's bold mission and innovative spirit to challenge the status quo of current inhaled antibiotic therapy. Our mission is to arm patients with therapies that treat resistant bacteria and enable them to breathe better and live more fully," said Anne Whitaker, CEO and President of Novoclem Therapeutics. "We are committed to bring to market breakthrough antimicrobial therapies that will address the growing need of patients with severe lung diseases like cystic fibrosis. Based on initial studies, we believe our new drug candidate will do just that."

The in-vitro studies, conducted by researchers at Southern Research Institute, [an independent, third-party laboratory] showed that the drug candidate was active against the following pathogens, several of which are a significant public health threat according to the FDA:

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Methicillin-sensitive Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA)

Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Burkholderia cepacia

Mycobacterium Avium-Intracellulare Complex (MAC)

Mycobacterium abscessus

Achromobacter xylosoxidans

Stenotrophomonas maltophilia

"The findings suggest that Novoclem's product has great clinical utility across a range of difficult-to-treat infections," said Dr. Mark Schoenfisch, Professor of Chemistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, co-inventor of the nitric oxide-releasing biopolymer platform technology and Novoclem's Chief Science Officer. "That's why we believe our technology will be able to break down the bacterial drug resistance barrier and soon we'll be able to effectively treat many types of lung infections."

About Novoclem Therapeutics

Novoclem Therapeutics was created to develop nitric oxide solutions for cystic fibrosis and other respiratory diseases. It is initially focused on developing a treatment for severe bacterial lung infections in CF patients. The technology is effective against both antibiotic-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which is present in the lungs of approximately 60 percent of patients with CF, and Mycobacterium abscessus, a growing threat to CF patients. The company anticipates submitting an Investigational New Drug application and initiating First in Human clinical trials in early 2018. More info available at www.novoclem.com.

About KNOW Bio LLC

KNOW Bio, LLC was created to develop and optimize the company's proprietary and versatile nitric oxide platform. The technology can be delivered as a drug in a variety of doses and release time frames, which makes the therapeutic areas that will likely be impacted by this platform immense.

