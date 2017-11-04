Royal Philips Electronics N.V. (PHG) Simplifies Travel For Sleep Apnea Patients With New Compact And Connected DreamStation Go Sleep Therapy Device

AMSTERDAM, April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today announced the launch of DreamStation Go, its newest and smallest positive airway pressure (PAP) device designed to simplify travel for patients living with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). At half the size of Philips' previous generation devices, DreamStation Go delivers the same clinically-proven performance and comfort, for reliable, convenient therapy on-the-go.

Designed with traveling patient needs in mind, DreamStation Go is the product of over 30 years of sleep therapy innovation. The discreet, slim-profile device weighs less than two pounds and features a built-in power supply that helps to limit the number of components to pack. Philips' innovative, new 12mm micro-flexible tubing continues the compact trend across the holistic system, minimizing bulk while improving mobility and comfort. DreamStation Go meets FAA standards for in-flight use, so users can keep up with therapy even when taking an extended or red-eye flight.

"Traveling with a sleep therapy device can be a cumbersome experience for patients with obstructive sleep apnea," said Mark D'Angelo, OSA patient and Sleep Therapy Business Leader at Philips. "While we have made strides to reduce the size and weight of our machines in recent years, most are still carried as a separate piece of luggagea fact that has led many users to resent and even forego therapy during travel. We designed the DreamStation Go as a holistic system with compact features and proven performance to help eliminate the need to sacrifice reliable therapy for convenience when traveling and vice versa allowing for the best possible night's sleep no matter where it happens."

OSA affects more than 100 million people worldwidei, many of whom rely heavily on PAP therapy to improve their quality of life. DreamStation Go is available in either a fixed-pressure continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) or auto-titrated APAP model. Both options are Bluetooth-enabled for seamless data transmission to Philips' EncoreAnywhere and Care Orchestrator cloud-based patient management systems for clinicians. Integration with Philip's DreamMapper application enables users to easily monitor therapy adherence across multiple devices from one consolidated dashboard.

DreamStation Go is the latest addition to Philips' award-winning Dream Family of sleep apnea products focused on connecting and supporting the patient, clinician, and homecare provider to enhance patient care and quality of life. Dream Family has impacted more than one million patient lives since launched in 2015. DreamStation Go is now available for direct purchase in the United States through select online retailers found at SleepApnea.com/DreamStationGo. It will expand to additional global markets in summer 2017.

