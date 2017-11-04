 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Pall ForteBio LLCM Release: Discovering The Next Big Thing



4/11/2017 11:17:34 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
From screening biologics candidates to uncovering new insights into biophysics, cellular signaling, and immunology, the new Octet RED96e system is your partner in finding the next big thing faster. Using Bio-Layer Interferometry (BLI) to measure binding interactions of small molecules, proteins, antibodies, and even cells, determine specificity, characterize affinity, and more.

Eight is better. Our 8-channel Octet RED96e is simply faster. Without microfluidics slowing things down, you can breeze through quantitative and kinetics assays.

More unattended operation. With enhanced evaporation control, get up to 12 hours of unattended run time with minimal loss of sample volume.

Expand your understanding. Pick temperatures from 15-40 °C to determine binding rates at multiple temperatures for extrapolating thermodynamic measurements and keep temperature-sensitive proteins cool.

Get there faster. Data driven decisions are easier than ever with custom reporting features and multi-experiment analysis in the new Octet Data Analysis HT software.

The next big thing awaits.

Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 