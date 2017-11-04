World Molecular Imaging Society Release: Special Journal Of Molecular Imaging And Biology Issue Highlights Emerging Areas Of Molecular Imaging Research

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The June issue of the Journal of Molecular Imaging and Biology (MIB) highlights emerging fields of molecular imaging research designed to speed the discovery of more and better treatments for cancer and other diseases. The original, peer-reviewed articles from leading researchers and clinicians from the World Molecular Imaging Society (WMIS) interest groups, features such topics as: nanotechnologies and theranostics, molecular imaging and infectious diseases, immune and cell-based therapies, optical surgical navigation, drug delivery and synthetic biology.

"These are must-read papers based on their ability to challenge the industry to fuel new ideas and spur new solutions that marry technology and biology to focus on early disease detection and treatment," said Sanjiv (Sam) Gambhir, MD, Ph.D., President, WMIS 2017 and Chair, Department of Radiology at the Stanford University School of Medicine. "This special issue was developed to highlight key WMIS interest groups, which continuously strive to advance specific areas in molecular imaging, set standards in the field, create networks of scientists, and move their areas of expertise forward to further develop and enrich the world of molecular imaging. The WMIS believes nurturing early concepts in the field advances scientific inquiry, drives drug discovery and development, and improves human health by expanding the molecular imaging footprint globally."

Molecular Imaging and Biology is the official journal of the WMIS and the European Society for Molecular Imaging. The primary objective of the journal is to provide a forum for the discovery of molecular mechanisms of health and disease through the use of imaging techniques. For a limited time, WMIS will provide free, open access to the articles online. For more information and links to the articles, visit www.molecularimagingandbiology.org. Featured articles include:

Molecular Imaging in Synthetic Biology, and Synthetic Biology in Molecular Imaging, Authors: Assaf A. Gilad (Johns Hopkins), Mikhail G. Shapiro (Caltech), Synthetic Biology and Reporter Genes (SyBRG) Interest Group

Biomedical synthetic biology is an emerging field in which cells are engineered at the genetic level to carry out novel functions with relevance to biomedical and industrial applications. This approach promises new treatments, imaging tools, and diagnostics for diseases ranging from gastrointestinal inflammatory syndromes to cancer, diabetes, and neurodegeneration. As these cellular technologies undergo pre-clinical and clinical development, it is becoming essential to monitor their location and function in vivo, necessitating appropriate molecular imaging strategies. This includes emerging molecular imaging approaches to facilitate in vivo applications, focusing on reporter genes for noninvasive modalities such as magnetic resonance, ultrasound, photoacoustic imaging, bioluminescence, and radionuclear imaging.

Advancing Immune and Cell Based Therapies Through Imaging, Author: Vladimir Ponomarev (MSKCC), Imaging in Cell and Immune Therapies (ICIT) Interest Group

Immunotherapies include various approaches, ranging from stimulating effector mechanisms to counteracting inhibitory and suppressive mechanisms, and creating a forum for discussing the most effective means of advancing these therapies through imaging. Efforts are being made in the identification and validation of predictive biomarkers for a number of immunotherapies. Without predictive biomarkers, a considerable number of patients may receive treatments that have no chance of offering a benefit.

Molecular Imaging in Nanotechnology and Theranostics, Authors: Chrysafis Andreou (MSKCC), Suchetan Pal (MSKCC), Lara Rotter (MSKCC), Jiang Yang (MSKCC), Moritz F. Kircher (MSKCC), Molecular Imaging in Nanotechnology and Theranostics (MINT) Interest Group

The fields of biomedical nanotechnology and theranostics have enjoyed exponential growth in recent years. Nanoparticles are quickly becoming universal imaging agents, taking multimodal imaging to new heights. Soon, with advances in synthesis and standardization, the use of nanoparticle agents will become ubiquitous, seamless, and personalizable With many examples of successful nanoparticle theranostic agents already employed clinically, several undergoing clinical trials, and countless others emerging from preclinical studies, we are ushering in the era of nanomedicine. Smart, specific, and customizable, theranostic nanoparticles will soonpending FDA approvaldetect, treat, and prevent disease.

The Promise of Molecular Imaging in the Study and Treatment of Infectious Diseases, Author: Sanjay K. Jain (Johns Hopkins), Imaging of Infections (IOI) Interest Group

Infectious diseases are a major threat to humanity, and it is imperative that we develop imaging tools that aid in their study, facilitate diagnosis, and guide treatment. The alarming rise of highly virulent and multi-drug-resistant pathogens, their rapid spread leading to frequent global pandemics, fears of bioterrorism, and continued life-threatening nosocomial infections in hospitals remain as major challenges to health care in the USA and worldwide. Early diagnosis and rapid monitoring are essential for appropriate management and control of infections. Tomographic molecular imaging enables rapid, noninvasive visualization, localization, and monitoring of molecular processes deep within the body and offers several advantages over traditional tools used for the study of infectious diseases. Noninvasive, longitudinal assessments could streamline animal studies, allow unique insights into disease pathogenesis, and expedite clinical translation of new therapeutics. Since molecular imaging is already in common use in the clinic, it could also become a valuable tool for clinical studies, for patient care, for public health, and for enabling precision medicine for infectious diseases.

Optical Surgical Navigation for Precision in Tumor Resections, Authors: Stefan Harmsen (Stanford), Nutte Teraphongphom (Stanford), Michael F. Tweedle (Ohio State), James P. Basilion (Case Western), Eben L. Rosenthal (Stanford), Optical Surgical Navigation (OSN/ASIGS) Interest Group

Optical imaging methods have significant potential as effective intraoperative tools to visualize tissues, cells, and biochemical events aimed at objective assessment of the tumor margin and guiding the surgeon to adequately resect the tumor while sparing critical tissues. While we are currently witnessing the clinical translation of the first wave of imaging agents and instrumentation to guide the surgeon in accomplishing more adequate tumor resections, tremendous opportunities lie ahead as evidenced by the breadth of optical imaging approaches currently being developed and evaluated preclinically.

ABOUT WORLD MOLECULAR IMAGING SOCIETY

The WMIS is dedicated to developing and promoting translational research through multimodality molecular imaging. The education and abstract-driven WMIC is the annual meeting of the WMIS and is held in conjunction with partner societies including the European Society for Molecular Imaging (ESMI) and the Federation of Asian Societies for Molecular Imaging (FASMI). WMIC provides a unique setting for scientists and clinicians with very diverse backgrounds to interact, present, and follow cutting-edge advances in the rapidly expanding field of molecular imaging that impacts nearly every biomedical discipline. Industry exhibits at the congress included corporations who have created the latest advances in preclinical and clinical imaging approaches and equipment, providing a complete molecular imaging educational technology showcase. For more information: www.wmis.org

CONTACT: LISA BAIRD

PHONE: 617-378-7682

E-MAIL: LBAIRD@WMIS.ORG

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/special-journal-of-molecular-imaging-and-biology-issue-highlights-emerging-areas-of-molecular-imaging-research-300438085.html

SOURCE World Molecular Imaging Society