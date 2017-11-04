Intellijoint Surgical Completes One Thousand Total Hip Replacement Procedures With intellijoint HIP

WATERLOO, ON, April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Intellijoint Surgical® is proud to announce that intellijoint HIP® has now - only one year after commercial launch - been used in over 1,000 total hip replacement procedures in the United States, Canada and Australia. intellijoint HIP® is a novel medical device providing 3D mini-optical navigation for orthopaedic surgeons. The one thousandth case using intellijoint HIP was completed by Dr. Peter Sculco, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. Surgeons who also performed a procedure using intellijoint HIP the day of this milestone include: Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein, Dr. Alejandro Gonzalez Della Valle, Dr. Ritesh Shah, and Dr. Jonathan Vigdorchik.

"All surgeons want to provide the best outcome for their patients. A hip replacement should strive to replicate native anatomy as this best optimizes muscle function and overall recovery. When it comes to a successful hip surgery, nature knows best and intellijoint HIP provides me with the real-time information I need to better replicate patient anatomy," commented Dr. Peter Sculco. "Intellijoint empowers me to more accurately restore hip biomechanics which leads to satisfied patients and a rewarding clinical practice."

To publicly acknowledge and thank the many healthcare professionals involved in early adoption of intellijoint HIP, Intellijoint Surgical has launched 1000 Thanks - a digital collage featuring those who were a part of the first 1,000 procedures. Each photo was taken using intellijoint HIP's novel 3D mini-optical camera in a "selfie" style to capture the individual in their work environment. Orthopaedic surgeons, nurses, physician assistants, surgical technicians, clinical coordinators, implant technicians and more from New York, Greater Chicago, Toronto, and surrounding area hospitals all volunteered to participate in this initiative.

"Reaching 1,000 procedures in year one of sales is a significant milestone for our company," said Armen Bakirtzian, CEO and Co-Founder of Intellijoint Surgical. "We wouldn't be here without the great teams of surgeons, nurses, OR staff and administrators focused on improving care for their patients."

Intellijoint continues to grow aggressively within its existing markets and plans to expand to new markets early this summer.

About Intellijoint Surgical:

Intellijoint Surgical® develops and commercializes surgical navigation solutions. Intellijoint's flagship product, intellijoint HIP® provides surgeons with real-time, intraoperative measurements to ensure proper positioning of orthopaedic implants during Total Hip Arthroplasty. Intellijoint is committed to driving clinical results through the development of solutions that are accessible, fast, and easy-to-use. Guided by a scientific advisory board comprised of Dr. Allan Gross, an orthopaedic surgeon at Mount Sinai Hospital, and members, Dr. Javad Parvizi at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Dr. Michael Cross at Hospital for Special Surgery, Dr. Wayne Paprosky at Rush University Medical Center, and Dr. Ran Schwarzkopf at NYU School of Medicine, Intellijoint is setting the new standard in miniature 3D surgical navigation.

Intellijoint Surgical is the recipient of the 2015 North American Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award and the Futurpreneur Shopify True Grit Award 2016.

For more information, please visit: www.intellijointsurgical.com

