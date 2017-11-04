CollPlant Reports Positive Results From Post-Marketing Surveillance of Vergenix FG

As part of the surveillance, the Company monitored ten patients following a single treatment with Vergenix®FG in hospitals in Italy and Switzerland. Five weeks post- treatment, patients displayed an average wound closure rate of 80%, with no observed safety or tolerability issues.

"Vergenix®FG is the most effective wound filler I have used so far," noted Prof. Alberto Piaggesi, MD, Director of the Diabetic Foot Section at Pisa University Hospital, Italy. "It is easy to use and in my surgical practice helps me to address the challenges of loss of substance after debridement or bone and joint removal resulting from osteomyelitis. In a word: it works."

"We are very pleased with the results of the observed treatments, which demonstrate the efficacy of this novel wound care product, consistent with the positive results of the study that we conducted in Israel in 2015," commented Yehiel Tal, chief executive officer of CollPlant. "We continue to expand our sales and operations with hospitals in Italy and Switzerland, with the aim of establishing Vergenix®FG as a best-in-class option for patients afflicted with these difficult-to-treat wounds."

Vergenix®FG received CE Mark approval in February 2016. The Company has signed distribution agreements covering Italy and Switzerland, and initial product shipments have commenced.

About CollPlant

CollPlant is a regenerative medicine company leveraging its proprietary, plant-based recombinant human collagen (rhCollagen) technology for the development and commercialization of tissue repair products, initially for the orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. The Company's cutting-edge technology is designed to generate and process proprietary rhCollagen, among other patent-protected recombinant proteins. Given that CollPlant's rhCollagen is identical to the type I collagen produced by the human body, it offers significant advantages compared to currently marketed tissue-derived collagen, including improved biofunctionality, superior homogeneity and reduced risk of immune response. The Company's broad development pipeline includes biomaterials indicated for orthopedics and advanced wound healing. Lead products include: Vergenix™STR (Soft Tissue Repair Matrix), for the treatment of tendinopathy; and Vergenix™FG (Flowable Gel) wound filler, for treatment of acute and chronic wounds. CollPlant's business strategy includes proprietary development and manufacture of tissue repair products and their commercialization and distribution, together with leading third parties, alongside alliances with leading companies for joint development, manufacture and marketing of additional products.

For more information about CollPlant, visit http://www.collplant.com

Contact at CollPlant:

Eran Rotem

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-73-2325600/612

Email: Eran@collplant.com



Contact at Rx Communications Group, LLC

Paula Schwartz (for US Investors)

Senior Vice President

Tel: +1-917-322-2216

Email: pschwartz@rxir.com



SOURCE CollPlant