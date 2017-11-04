Adaptimmune (ADAP) Announces Closing Of $42 Million Registered Direct Offering

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORD, U.K., April 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (“Adaptimmune”) (Nasdaq:ADAP), a leader in T-cell therapy to treat cancer, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) following its entry into a definitive agreement with Matrix Capital Management Company, LP (“Matrix”) to purchase an aggregate of approximately US$42,000,000 of its ADSs. Adaptimmune sold 7,000,000 ADSs at a price of $6.00 per ADS.



Net proceeds of the offering are approximately $42 million, which combined with the $62 million raised in the company’s public offering that closed on March 27, takes the total aggregate net proceeds to over $100 million. Adaptimmune intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings to advance the company’s wholly-owned pipeline of SPEAR T-cell candidates through clinical trials as well as for other general corporate purposes.

Matrix is an investment fund manager based in Waltham, MA with a 17-year track record investing primarily in public companies. The fund holds a concentrated portfolio of high-conviction, uniquely diligenced investment ideas, with a focus on growth companies in enterprise software, life sciences, consumer internet and media, among other sectors.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the public offering of the ADSs described above was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 12, 2016. The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. The prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov, or may be obtained by contacting Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Attn: Investor Relations, 351 Rouse Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19112, or by telephone at: (215) 825-9306.

About Adaptimmune

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. The Company’s unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. Adaptimmune has a number of proprietary clinical programs, and is also developing its NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program under a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline. The Company is located in Philadelphia, USA and Oxfordshire, U.K.

