Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) To Hold 2017 Annual Stockholder Meeting On May 16

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a cell therapy company with a select therapeutic development pipeline focused on immune modulation, announces today that the Company’s 2017 annual stockholder meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Savings Time, at Hotel Indigo Basking Ridge, 80 Allen Road, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920.



About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a cell therapy development company with cell therapy products in development based on multiple technology platforms and targeting autoimmune and cardiology indications. The Company is investigating its lead product candidate, CLBS03, for the treatment of recent-onset type 1 diabetes in a currently enrolling Phase 2 trial. The Company’s subsidiary, PCT, is a well-known development and manufacturing partner exclusively focused on the cell therapy industry and has served over 100 clients since 1999. For more information on Caladrius please visit www.caladrius.com.

