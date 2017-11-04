Colorcon, Inc. Launches Colorcon Academy

|
Industry leading further education programs unified and expanded
Harleysville, Pennsylvania, USA, 10th April 2017, Colorcon, Inc. announces the launch of the Colorcon Academy™, an exciting new entity to build on the success of our highly valued education programs worldwide. Colorcon has provided speciality excipients for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications for nearly 60 years, and has always placed great emphasis to help customers optimize formulation development and manufacturing processes through its education events. Our goal is to help our clients achieve both outstanding technical and business outcomes.
Dr Ali Rajabi-Siahboomi, VP/Chief Scientific Officer at Colorcon Inc. says “At Colorcon we are always striving to do something extra. This year, with the introduction of the Colorcon Academy, we’ve reorganized our highly valued education programs to advance our global standard in education. Under the new Colorcon Academy platform, we will offer the different programs at our 20 technical services facilities worldwide, in addition to events designed specifically for our customers, which are held at their site. Academy attendees have the opportunity to progress their skills in pharmaceutical sciences and become leaders in their own organizations at locations convenient to them.”
Since the first Colorcon Coating School® in the 1980s, we have provided continuing education to thousands of customers around the world each year and continue to strengthen our commitment to advancing pharmaceutical technology and it’s applications.
The Colorcon Academy™ program is designed to give pharmaceutical professionals a deeper knowledge of excipient functionality, core formulation, film coating and controlled release of oral solid dosage forms, along with regulatory insights; plus the opportunity to explore innovative solutions to formulation challenges.
The thousands of course attendees have ranged from senior research scientists, to technology transfer scientists and process engineers. We receive very positive feedback from attendees and their managers, and continue to update and extend the content of the courses in line with changing industry needs. I am personally committed to the educational advances we provide and trust we continue to surpass attendees’ expectations with the launch of the Colorcon Academy,” concludes Dr. Rajabi-Siahboomi.
