Quotient Limited (QTNTU) Announces Closing Of Underwritten Offering Of Ordinary Shares

JERSEY, Channel Islands, April 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 8,050,000 of its ordinary shares at a price to the public of $6.00 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional ordinary shares. The offering generated gross proceeds of approximately $48.3 million with Quotient receiving net proceeds of approximately $45.1 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Quotient.



Jefferies LLC acted as sole book-running manager and BTIG, LLC acted as the lead manager for the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The securities described above were offered by Quotient pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed by Quotient with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective on August 17, 2015. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; and BTIG, LLC, Equity Capital Markets, 825 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 593-7555 or by email at EquityCapitalMarkets@btig.com.

About Quotient Limited

Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to reducing healthcare costs and improving patient care through the provision of innovative tests within established markets. With an initial focus on blood grouping and serological disease screening, Quotient is developing its proprietary MosaiQ™ technology platform to offer a breadth of tests that is unmatched by existing commercially available transfusion diagnostic instrument platforms. The company's operations are based in Edinburgh, Scotland; Eysins, Switzerland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

The Quotient logo and MosaiQ™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

CONTACT: Christopher Lindop, Chief Financial Officer — christopher.lindop@quotientbd.com; +41 22-545-5226