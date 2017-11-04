Digirad (DRAD) To Release 2017 First Quarter Financial Results On April 28, 2017

SUWANEE, Ga., April 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) will release financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2017, before the market opens on Friday, April 28, 2017.



A conference call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. PDT) on April 28, 2017 to discuss the results and management's outlook. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (international callers +1-201-689-8470). A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations link on the Investor Relations page of the Digirad website at http://drad.client.shareholder.com; an archived replay of the webcast will be available within 15 minutes of the end of the conference call.

About Digirad

Digirad delivers convenient, effective, and efficient healthcare solutions on an as needed, when needed, and where needed basis. Digirad's diverse portfolio of mobile healthcare solutions and medical equipment and services, including diagnostic imaging and patient monitoring, provides hospitals, physician practices, and imaging centers throughout the United States access to technology and services necessary to provide exceptional patient care in the rapidly changing healthcare environment. For more information, please visit www.digirad.com.

For more information contact: Jeff Keyes Chief Financial Officer 858-726-1600 ir@digirad.com