Dr. Lorianne K. Masuoka Joins Marinus Pharma (MRNS) As Chief Medical Officer

RADNOR, Pa., April 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNS), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that Lorianne K. Masuoka, MD has joined the Company as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Masuoka is a board certified neurologist with more than 20 years of experience building and expanding high value pipelines in the biopharmaceutical industry that have resulted in drug approvals and strategic alliances. As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Masuoka will manage Marinus’ clinical programs in postpartum depression, status epilepticus and pediatric orphan indications with its positive allosteric modulator of GABA A , ganaxolone.



“We are excited to have Dr. Masuoka on board to lead our clinical organization as we prepare to execute Phase 2 clinical trials in postpartum depression and status epilepticus,” commented Christopher M. Cashman, Chief Executive Officer of Marinus Pharmaceuticals. “Throughout her career, Lorianne has successfully created and overseen high performing teams to lead the clinical development of new medicines, many with a focus in neurology, CNS and pain. Her medical and industry experience will be invaluable to Marinus as we expand ganaxolone development into areas of high therapeutic benefit.”

Dr. Masuoka recently served as Chief Medical Officer of InVivo Therapeutics, Cubist Pharmaceuticals and Nektar Therapeutic where as a member of executive management she oversaw and managed teams in the areas of clinical research, drug safety, biostatistics and data management, regulatory affairs, reimbursement and clinical operations. Previously, she has held various roles of increasing responsibility at Nektar Therapeutics, FivePrime Therapeutics, and Chiron. Dr. Masuoka received her medical degree from the University of California, Davis, where she also completed her residency in neurology. She completed her epilepsy fellowship at Yale University and is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

“I am very excited to join Marinus at this important and transformative time in the Company’s development,” stated Dr. Masuoka. “I am impressed with the efficacy, safety and tolerability profile of ganaxolone and look forward to shaping and executing Marinus’ strategy to advance ganaxolone into targeted patient populations where GABA A modulation is a key component to address the underlying disease state.”

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of ganaxolone, which offers a new mechanism of action, demonstrated efficacy and safety, and convenient dosing to improve the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABA A that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have both antiseizure and antianxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in three different dose forms (IV, capsule and liquid) intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus is currently evaluating ganaxolone in orphan pediatric indications for the treatment of genetic seizure and behavior disorders, and preparing to initiate Phase 2 studies in status epilepticus, an orphan indication, and postpartum depression. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

