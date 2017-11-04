Wall Street Journal: China's Drug Development Goes Global

|
4/11/2017 9:44:23 AM
For years, China has been promoting itself as a source of innovative drug development. And there's a lot going on. But China still has to prove itself: it needs to develop a novel drug that is accepted in the west. As the Wall Street Journal pointed out in an article using data from ChinaBio®, China is closing in on that milestone. Several western companies plan to start trials of China-discovered novel drugs, and China has become a powerhouse in the field of biologic drugs, the most advanced, most lucrative sector of drug development. Over the past ten years, China has progressed from a promising source of novel drugs to an essential one.
