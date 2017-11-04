MonoSolRx LLC Appoints James S. Scibetta To Board Of Directors

WARREN, N.J., April 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MonoSol Rx, a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its PharmFilm® technology to develop and bring to market products that improve patient outcomes and address unmet needs, today announced the appointment of James S. Scibetta to the company’s board of directors.



Mr. Scibetta brings a wealth of specialty pharmaceutical industry experience to the MonoSol Rx board of directors. In his current role as President of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:PCRX), he oversees the day-to-day operations of the Customer and Patient Solutions group, and its commercial activities related to the flagship product EXPAREL®, and also directs the company’s Science Center Campus and UK entity activities related to manufacturing, technology transfer and R&D. From 2008 through May 2016, Mr. Scibetta was CFO, and he led the company’s IPO in 2011. As part of the executive team at Pacira, Mr. Scibetta helped the company transition from a business model centered around royalty-based licensing of a drug delivery technology, into a fully integrated developer of proprietary commercialized products. Mr. Scibetta also serves on the Board of Matinas BioPharma (NYSE:MTNB), a clinical stage specialty pharma company using its proprietary, lipid-crystal, nanoparticle delivery technology to provide oral administration of anti-infective medicines which today are only able to be delivered intravenously,

Before joining Pacira, Mr. Scibetta was CFO of Bioenvision Inc. (Nasdaq:BIVN) where he was instrumental in completing the $345 million sale of the company to Genzyme Corporation, and he was CFO of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. Additionally, Mr. Scibetta has spent more than a decade in investment banking, where he sourced and executed transactions for a broad base of public and private healthcare and life sciences companies. Mr. Scibetta received his Bachelor of Science in Physics from Wake Forest University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

“Jim offers several decades of knowledge and experience to our company’s board, and his contributions will be important to the company’s continued growth,” said Keith Kendall, CEO of MonoSol Rx. “We look forward to Jim’s added perspective as MonoSol Rx transitions to developing and commercializing its own set of proprietary products. Jim’s experience is a great fit for where we see the future of the company.”

“I am pleased to join the board of directors at MonoSol Rx and look forward to working closely with the board and management team to extend the company’s reach into new market segments,” said James Scibetta, President of Pacira. “The company’s growing portfolio of commercial and development stage products have the potential to offer a better delivery option, underpinned by MonoSol Rx’s best-in class technology, for patients suffering from a variety of diseases.”

About MonoSol Rx

MonoSol Rx is a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary PharmFilm technology to develop products that improve patient outcomes and address unmet needs. PharmFilm can benefit patients by improving the efficacy, safety, and compliance of pharmaceutical products. MonoSol Rx's leadership in film drug technology is supported by strong IP protection, a robust pipeline of prescription drug formulations, and two FDA-approved products — Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Zuplenz® (ondansetron) oral soluble film. For press releases and other company information, visit www.monosolrx.com.

Contact MonoSol Rx Jessica Patel jpatel@monosolrx.com The Ruth Group Lee Roth lroth@theruthgroup.com (646) 536-7012