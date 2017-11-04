|
SYGNIS Successfully Completes Integration Of Recently Acquired C.B.S. Scientific
4/11/2017 9:37:01 AM
- Integration completed in under three months
- Local SYGNIS and C.B.S. sites in San Diego consolidated
- CBS products now also sold through SYGNIS direct sales force
Madrid, Spain, and Heidelberg, Germany, April 11, 2017 – SYGNIS AG (Frankfurt: LIO1; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03; Prime Standard) today announced the successful completion of the integration of C.B.S. Scientific Company Inc. (C.B.S.), a profitable life sciences tools company located in San Diego, CA, USA. SYGNIS had announced the acquisition of C.B.S. in December 2016 and completed it in early January 2017. C.B.S. will be consolidated with the SYGNIS accounts, effective January 2017.
As part of the integration, SYGNIS consolidated the former sites of Expedeon and C.B.S., respectively, both located in San Diego. The SYGNIS group will join its U.S. business at the former C.B.S. facilities with a total space now just under 12,000 SQFT, with expanded manufacturing and engineering capabilities. The lease for the former Expedeon site ended in March 2017, incurring no further costs. As of March 31, 2017, all teams had been integrated and are now fully operational. C.B.S. products will now also be sold through SYGNIS sales force.
Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, Co-CEO and CSO of SYGNIS, said: “As with the successful integration of Expedeon into the SYGNIS Group, the C.B.S. integration went very smoothly. Having the consolidated organization fully operational in only three months post acquisition is an important achievement, enabling the unit to contribute quickly to growing revenues and, ultimately, achieving profitability for SYGNIS.”
Pilar de la Huerta, Co-CEO and CBDO of SYGNIS, added: “C.B.S. was a very well defined acquisition target and well known to us already long before the acquisition.This relationship allowed us to integrate the teams so quickly and smoothly.”
About SYGNIS AG: www.sygnis.com
SYGNIS AG is specialized in the development and the commercialization of proprietary technologies and offers a wide range of different commercial products addressing key challenges in molecular biology. With the acquisition of Expedeon Holdings, Ltd. based in Cambridge, UK, SYGNIS has added a complementary proteomic product portfolio. Resulting from this significant expansion, SYGNIS’ product portfolio now covers the entire workflow of molecular biology. The products are sold through a direct sales force and several distribution partners in Europe, the US and Asia. SYGNIS AG has offices in Germany, Spain and the UK, production sites in the UK and the US as well as sales offices in Asia. The company is listed on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt in the Prime Standard segment (Ticker: LIO1; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03).
