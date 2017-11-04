3D Signatures Announces Appointment Of Dr. Kevin Little As Chief Scientific Officer

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Signatures Inc. (TSXV:DXD) (OTCQB:TDSGF) (FSE:3D0) (the "Company" or "3DS"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Kevin Little, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, a leading biomedical scientist and corporate executive, as its new Chief Scientific Officer (“CSO”), effective immediately. In this role, Dr. Little will oversee the design, development and implementation of the Company’s clinical programs.



Dr. Little is an accomplished industry executive with a strong history of success in leading life sciences ventures through the creation of collaborative business ecosystems. Prior to his position at 3DS, Dr. Little worked as an independent consultant, offering strategic advisory services to help facilitate new life sciences collaborations and research-related ecosystems for public and private sector clients, including Thomson Reuters, Illumina, Janssen, McGill University and the Global Alliance for Genomics and Health. Dr. Little previously led strategic planning for the PERFORM Centre, a $36 Million health research and community services complex, as the Founding Chief Administrative Officer. There, he established and oversaw all operations across nine business units. Before returning to Canada to lead the start-up of the PERFORM Centre, Dr. Little spent several years leading the New Zealand government’s economic development efforts to build strategic investment relationships across the biotechnology industry sector.

Dr. Little holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Victoria, and earned his Ph.D. in Experimental Medicine from McGill University, specializing in DNA repair and functional human genomics. During his Ph.D. studies, he was part of a biotech start-up developing clinical assays to map the functional organization of the human genome. Dr. Little went on to complete a postdoctoral fellowship in translational neuroscience and clinical gene therapy at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, and is a Certified Strategic Alliance Professional.

“With his unique combination of clinical and executive expertise, Kevin is exceptionally well-qualified to lead our clinical development programs as Chief Scientific Officer, and we are thrilled that we attracted a candidate of his caliber to this key position,” said Jason Flowerday, CEO of 3D Signatures. “Kevin has an outstanding track record in helping life sciences companies grow, and we look forward to working with him to bring 3DS’ transformational technology to market.”

“I’m thrilled to join 3DS, an innovative personalized medicine company with a potentially game-changing technology, at such an exciting stage,” commented Dr. Little. “3DS’ platform is fundamentally different from conventional diagnostic methods, and represents an entirely new diagnostic paradigm. This disruptive technology has the potential to dramatically improve patient outcomes, something I’m very passionate about, while, at the same time, reducing costs and improving resource use across the healthcare system. I look forward to working with everyone at 3DS to maximize the clinical and commercial potential of this exciting new technology.”

In connection with Dr. Little’s appointment as CSO, and pursuant to 3DS’ stock option plan, the Board of Directors of the Company granted Dr. Little 25,000 stock options (the “Options”), exercisable at $0.74, the closing price of the Company’s shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on April 7, 2017. The Options will vest in two tranches, 10,000 on April 10, 2018 and 15,000 on April 10, 2019. Once vested, the Options are exercisable for ten years from the date of grant.

3DS also announced that it has granted 23,000 incentive stock options (the “Incentive Options”) to recently hired employees of its subsidiary, 3D Signatures Holdings Inc., at an exercise price of $0.74. The Incentive Options are exercisable for a ten-year period from the date of the grant and will vest 50% in April 2018 and 50% in April 2019, respectively.

About 3DS

3DS (TSXV:DXD) (OTCQB:TDSGF) (FSE:3D0) is a personalized medicine company with a proprietary software platform based on the three-dimensional analysis of chromosomal signatures. The technology is well developed and supported by 22 clinical studies on over 2,000 patients on 13 different cancers and Alzheimer’s disease. Depending on the desired application, this platform technology can measure the stage of disease, rate of progression of disease, drug efficacy, and drug toxicity. The technology is designed to predict the course of disease and to personalize treatment for the individual patient. For more information, visit the Company’s new website at http://www.3dsignatures.com.

