NuMedii Announces New Partnership To Discover And Advance New Treatments For Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NuMedii, Inc. today announced the formation of a strategic partnership with Three Lakes Partners, LLC, to discover and advance new treatments for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) based on NuMedii's Big Data intelligence technology. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a rare chronic progressive and usually fatal interstitial lung disease for which the origin is unknown. Three Lakes Partners is an investment and philanthropic entity whose mission is to accelerate the development of promising technologies for IPF.

NuMedii's Big Data technology employs deep learnings of human biology consisting of hundreds of millions of unstructured public, molecular, pharmacological and clinical data points that the company has curated and harmonized. The company couples these data with proprietary machine learning and network-based algorithms to discover and advance precise, effective new drug candidates, as well as biomarkers predictive of efficacy for subsets of patients, in a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas including rare diseases like IPF.

"We look forward to working with Three Lakes Partners to identify potential new therapies for IPF, a serious and often fatal lung disease for which there is no effective treatment," said Gini Deshpande, Ph.D., chief executive officer, NuMedii, Inc. "This unique partnership between an AI drug discovery company and a patient-centric organization further builds on our work in inflammation and showcases our progress, particularly our development capabilities in rare disease."

NuMedii's Big Data technology is being initially utilized to find new indications for safe, existing drugs for unmet medical needs in inflammation and oncology with expansion potential to multiple other therapeutic areas. NuMedii has previously entered into two inflammatory disease discovery collaborations with Aptalis and Allergan in the areas of ulcerative colitis and psoriasis, respectively.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About NuMedii, Inc.

NuMedii, Inc., discovers effective new drugs by translating its predictive data intelligence technology into therapies with a higher probability of therapeutic success. The company's exclusive Big Data technology, originally developed at Stanford University, utilizes large amounts of scientific data together with proprietary biological network-based algorithms to discover drug-disease connections and biomarkers that are predictive of efficacy. NuMedii translates these predictions into novel de-risked drug candidates and partners with pharmaceutical companies for development and commercialization. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, NuMedii's investors include Claremont Creek Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners. For more information, please visit www.numedii.com.

About Three Lakes Partners

Three Lakes Partners, LLC, is an investment and philanthropic vehicle whose mission is to accelerate the development of promising technologies for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Three Lakes Partners provides not only financial support, but also operational leverage via partnership with a greater network of IPF resources worldwide. Visit www.threelakespartners.org for more information.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/numedii-inc-announces-new-partnership-to-discover-and-advance-new-treatments-for-idiopathic-pulmonary-fibrosis-300437651.html

SOURCE NuMedii, Inc.