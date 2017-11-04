Keystone Nano Announces Progress On RNA Delivery

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Nano, Inc. (KN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving cancer treatments through the application of nanotechnology, announced today significant progress on the delivery of RNA using NanoJackets (NJs). KN's NanoJackets are proprietary, customizable calcium phosphate nanoparticles that protect the active agent in the bloodstream and deliver it to targeted cells. Key recent achievements include:

substantial new knowledge on encapsulating various kinds of RNA including siRNA, micro RNA and messenger RNA,

improved knowledge about the safety/toxicity of the NanoJacketed RNA,

new understanding of bio-distribution after administration by injection or inhalation, and

greater knowledge about the length of time RNA-NanoJackets work within the body

KN is working to optimize the therapeutic activity of RNA both for the internal programs and for pharmaceutical client companies. KN has found that working with NanoJackets to encapsulate and deliver the different types of RNA requires different approaches for each. However, in all cases, KN's RNA-NanoJackets have shown that they contain substantial amounts of RNA, are composed of safe and well tolerated materials, protect the RNA from degradation in the blood stream and can be targeted to specific cell types.

Several new breakthrough therapies anticipate using the different types of RNA to halt disease progression either by silencing select RNA processes associated with disease, or by using RNA to code for production of therapeutic molecules within the body itself. The increasing interest in RNA therapy has led to a need for a safe, effective and efficient method to deliver RNA. KN's calcium phosphate NanoJackets offer a highly biocompatible, non-toxic and effective solution to that problem.

KN's work in RNA delivery has been supported by grants from the National Cancer Institute, the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. KN's work in RNA delivery builds on work at Penn State and the University of Virginia. Jeff Davidson, KN's CEO, noted: "our research team has made great progress building powerful new ways to deliver RNA. Our goal is to continue this work to further improve human health."

About Keystone Nano, Inc. KNs lead product, Ceramide NanoLiposome, entered clinical testing in early 2017. For more information visit www.keystonenano.com.

