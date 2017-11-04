myLAB Box Extends Retail Presence Via Top Online Retailers Target, Walmart & Amazon (AMZN) Expanding Accessibility Of Its STD Screening Kits

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital health innovator myLAB Box, the first nationwide at-home STD testing-to-treatment service, today announced availability of its suite of screening kits through Target.com, Walmart.com, and Amazon.com. The company's expanded distribution comes as access to affordable healthcare grows increasingly unclear and nationally reported STD cases reach record levels according to the CDC costing the U.S. $16 billion a year.

"Our partnerships with these leading retailers are essential to our mission of ensuring broader access to much-needed health screening kits and will provide us with the market penetration needed to realize this mission," said myLAB Box co-founder and CMO, Lora Ivanova. "The reputation and leadership of these retailers both locally and nationally will help us leverage our position and provide much wider access to innovative, effective, affordable STD screening products that deliver valuable and timely results and treatment options."

The myLAB Box tests, available now on all three retailer sites, screen for 10 STD risks using FDA-approved technology and are sold individually or in combo kits, including:

Safe Box - a 4 Panel Home STD Test Pack - screens for the four most common STDs that comprise 71% of all new cases in the U.S. (excluding HPV), including Chlamydia (2nd), Trich (3rd) and Gonorrhea (4th) and HIV.

Uber Box - a 7 Panel Home STD Test Pack - screens for 7 of the most common STDs similar to what is administered by a doctor's visit, including Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Hepatitis C, Herpes Simplex 2, HIV, Syphilis, and Trichomoniasis

Total Box - a 10 Panel Home STD Test Pack - the most comprehensive pack which screens for all STD risks in the Uber Box plus HPV, Mycoplasma and Ureaplasma

Each myLAB Box test can be completed in less than five minutes with comparable accuracy to those one would receive as part of an in-person lab or doctor visit returned within a week or less without needing to leave home. Included with the service is a physician consultation by phone that can also include a prescription called into the local pharmacy if results come back positive for most infections.

"With STD rates rising to their highest levels, and less than half of Americans ever being tested beyond HIV, it's clear traditional strategies are not working," Ivanova commented. " We quickly realized the current process surrounding our sexual health was ripe for a reinvention so we designed the experience to be as seamless, accurate and quick from first to click to test result in a way that empowers all of us to take control of our health choices regardless of the political climate."

For more information or to order a test, visit www.mylabbox.com, or target.com, walmart.com or amazon.com.

