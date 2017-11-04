Audax Medical, Inc. Licenses Novel Self-Assembling Nanomolecule From Northeastern University For Development Of Tissue Regenerative Products

CONCORD, Mass., April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Audax Medical, Inc. has secured an exclusive worldwide license from Northeastern University for a next-generation nanotechnology. Audax adds to their existing tissue regenerative platform with a new self-assembling arginine-rich peptide that was developed in Dr. Thomas Webster's Nanomedicine Lab in the Department of Chemical Engineering. These are promising structures for medical applications and tissue healing due to their nanophase characteristics and biomimetic nature.

"We are excited to be collaborating with Northeastern's team of world-class researchers. This technology fits perfectly with our company's core biologics platform, while expanding potential clinical opportunities in the growing Wound Care and Anti-Infection markets," stated Mark Johanson, Audax's Chief Executive Officer.

"We're very encouraged by initial tests that suggest these nanostructures can accelerate healing and promote targeted cell functions, while limiting adverse reactions like inflammation and infection in the body," says Whitney Herchek, Audax's Director of R&D Innovation.

In a recent study, these specialized nanoparticles were shown to have strong antimicrobial properties against gram-positive bacteria, specifically Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) with minimal toxicity to human dermal fibroblasts. This bacteria inhibition was accomplished without the use of antibiotics. Unlike antibiotics, which target specific cellular activities, these nanoparticles target the cytoplasmic membrane of microorganisms.

"Nanophase peptides, like the one we recently developed, are of particular interest due to their broad spectrum antimicrobial properties as well as ability to combat multi-drug resistant bacteria," explains Dr. Webster, Chair of Chemical Engineering at Northeastern University.

The company is eager to launch development efforts in Wound Care, Oral Surgery, and Orthopedic/Spine applications to showcase the distinct capabilities of these novel peptides.

Audax Medical, Inc. is a privately owned medical technology company committed to the development of innovative, regenerative biomaterials and next-generation restorative implants. The company is currently testing the regenerative properties of proprietary collagen-like nanotubes in Orthopedic applications.

