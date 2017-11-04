 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Nine Blockbuster Drugs To Watch Are Making Their Debut, Aiming At A $16B Prize In 2021



4/11/2017 9:14:32 AM

The biopharma industry is front-loading blockbuster drug approvals this year.

Clarivate Analytics listed the 9 blockbusters their analysts expect to see approved by the FDA this year, and only 4 of them have yet to get the green light in early Q2, including Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide, their GLP-1 drug for diabetes, and AstraZeneca’s PD-L1 checkpoint durvalumab.

It’s a new world in the payer community, and the consensus peak sales projections seem to be further off the mark than ever as the commercial kickback grows steadily worse.

Read at News Release
