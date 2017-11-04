Rhythm Appoints Head Of Sanofi Genzyme (SNY), Dr. David Meeker, As Chairman Of Board Of Directors

BOSTON, April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhythm, a biopharmaceutical company developing peptide therapeutics for rare genetic deficiencies that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders, today announced that the company has named David Meeker, M.D., Chairman of the company's board of directors. Dr. Meeker has served as a member of Rhythm's board of directors since November 2015.

"It is a privilege to welcome Dr. Meeker to a new role as chairman of our board of directors as we advance toward the commercialization of therapies for rare genetic disorders of obesity," said Keith Gottesdiener, Chief Executive Officer of Rhythm. "Dr. Meeker is renowned for his ability to optimize commercial opportunities for rare disease products while building strong relationships with patient and clinician communities. As we continue to work toward our goal of commercializing peptide therapies for a range of rare genetic disorders of obesity, Dr. Meeker's insight will be a vital resource for us at every stage."

"This is an exciting time at Rhythm as the company seeks to address some of the genetic causes of obesity, an area where there is significant unmet medical need and our understanding of the science is beginning to emerge," said Dr. Meeker.

Dr. Meeker is Executive Vice President and Head of Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty-care global business unit of Sanofi that focuses on rare diseases, multiple sclerosis, oncology, and immunology. Dr. Meeker joined Genzyme in 1994 as Medical Director and has also served the company as Vice President of Medical Affairs, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Executive Officer. He has led Genzyme's commercial organization and global market access functions and managed the launch of several treatments for rare genetic diseases including Aldurazyme®, Fabrazyme®, and Myozyme®. Prior to his tenure with Genzyme, Dr. Meeker was Director of the Pulmonary Critical Care Fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic and an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Ohio State University. Dr. Meeker earned his M.D. from the University of Vermont Medical School and completed the advanced management program at Harvard Business School.

Rhythm is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. Rhythm's lead peptide product candidate is setmelanotide, a first-in-class melanocortin-4 (MC4) receptor agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm supports The Genetic Obesity Project (www.GeneticObesity.com), which is dedicated to improving the understanding of severe obesity that is caused by specific genetic defects. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

