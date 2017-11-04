Accuray Inc. (ARAY) Release: First Cancer Patients In Africa Treated With The TomoTherapy System

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the newly built Radiotherapy and Medical Oncology Center of Sidi Abdellah, Algeria is now treating cancer patients with the first TomoTherapy® Systems installed in Africa. The TomoTherapy System is recognized worldwide for providing highly precise treatments for a broad range of cancer cases, from routine to complex. The first treatment was successfully delivered in February 2017 to a patient with breast cancer.

The TomoTherapy Systems are two out of three Accuray systems to be installed and operated at the Center, located not far from the Technoparc of Sidi Abdellah in the suburbs of Algiers. The Radiotherapy and Medical Oncology Center also purchased one CyberKnife® M6 System which is scheduled to be installed by the end of 2018. With the two systems CyberKnife and TomoTherapy in one location, the Center will have the flexibility to efficiently and effectively treat virtually all patients who may benefit from this highly precise form of radiation therapy.

"We are honored that the Radiotherapy and Medical Oncology Center team has selected the Accuray systems to expand their cancer treatment options. Their decision reinforces growing global recognition of the importance of radiation therapy in treating cancer," said Lionel Hadjadjeba, MD, Corporate Senior Vice President and President of Worldwide Commercial Operations at Accuray. "The TomoTherapy and CyberKnife Systems provide an optimal combination of efficacy and safety while minimizing the impact of treatment on daily lives, and will enable the clinical team to confidently provide each cancer patient with a treatment program that addresses his or her individual needs."

In Algeria, 45,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed each year [1]. The acquisition of these new technologies is in accordance with the Algerian Cancer Plan 2015-2019 which, among other measures, aims to improve the performance of radiotherapy services, shorten times to obtain radiotherapy appointments, and improve the quality and safety of care in radiotherapy [1].

"I am very pleased and proud to offer, at the Radiotherapy and Medical Oncology Center of Sidi Abdellah, a full range of treatment options: from chemotherapy to brachytherapy and now, treatment with the TomoTherapy System. With this leading-edge and innovative radiation therapy device, we can deliver precise, safe and individualized radiation treatments to a wide range of tumor types while preserving surrounding healthy tissue," said Prof. Mustapha Yaker, Director of the Radiotherapy and Medical Oncology Center of Sidi Abdellah. "Maintaining the patient's quality of life during and post-treatment is a top priority and I believe the TomoTherapy System will help us accomplish this goal."

Based on a CT scanner platform, the TomoTherapy System provides continuous delivery of radiation from 360 degrees around the patient, or delivery from clinician-specified beam angles. These unique features, combined with daily 3D image guidance, enable physicians to deliver highly accurate, individualized dose distributions which precisely conform to the shape of the patient's tumor while minimizing dose to normal, healthy tissue, resulting in fewer side effects for patients. The TomoTherapy System is capable of treating all standard radiation therapy indications including breast, prostate, lung and head and neck cancers, in addition to complex treatments such as total marrow irradiation.

The CyberKnife System delivers radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), enabling precise, high quality dose distributions to be confidently administered to the patient with extreme accuracy over a minimum number of treatments, reducing side effects and preserving patients' quality of life. Using its unique robotic range of motion and continuous image guidance, the system follows the target throughout the treatment process, delivering individualized treatment with sub-millimeter precision.

