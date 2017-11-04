Amneal Introduces Its First Nasal Spray: Generic Nasonex

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC has launched mometasone furoate nasal spray, the company's first pharmaceutical product in spray form. Mometasone furoate, available in 50 mcg/spray strength, is an AB-rated therapeutic equivalent to Nasonex®.

Amneal's generic comes packaged in a white, high-density, polyethylene bottle fitted with a white, metered-dose, manual spray pump and turquoise cap. Each 17-gram bottle delivers 120 sprays.

Manufactured in Branchburg, NJ, the product began shipping April 4th through wholesalers, distributors and directly to the trade.

"This launch marks a new milestone for us," explains Jim Luce, EVP Sales & Marketing. "As the first nasal spray product from Amneal, it stands as yet another example of how we continue to expand into new and more complex dosage forms. Metered dose inhalers, transdermal patches and chewable tablets are just a few of those in the pipeline that we are excited to bring to market, significantly expanding our product offering."

Click here to view full prescribing information for mometasone furoate nasal spray.

Annual U.S. sales of brand and generic Nasonex® were $653 million according to December 2016 IMS market data.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, a privately-held company headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is one of the largest and fastest growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturers in the United States. Founded in 2002, Amneal now has more than 4,000 employees in its operations in North America, Asia, Australia and Europe, working together to bring high-quality, affordable, medicines to patients worldwide. Amneal has significantly expanded its portfolio of generic products to include complex dosage forms in a broad range of therapeutic areas. For more information, visit www.amneal.com.

All trademarks listed in this release are property of their respective owners.

CONTACTS:





Jim Luce (sales) Cheryl Lechok (media) Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing President, Cheryl Lechok Communications M: 949.432.1389 Dir: 203.961.9280 jim.luce@amneal.com clechok@optonline.net

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amneal-introduces-its-first-nasal-spray-generic-nasonex-300437991.html

SOURCE Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC