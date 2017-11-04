 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

1CellBiO Announces Collaboration Agreement With UCB, Inc. (UCBJF.PK)



4/11/2017 9:04:57 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- 1CellBiO Inc announced today a research collaboration with UCB to validate and deploy the inDrop high throughput single cell RNA sequencing platform in order to better understand the cellular composition of complex tissues, and to assess cellular responses to novel and existing therapies."We are pleased to enter into this agreement with a world-leading drug discovery and development company like UCB," said Colin J.H. Brenan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer.  "It is an important validation of our efforts to develop inDrop applications for pharmaceutical research and clinical development." 

About 1CellBiO Inc.
The company is a leader in products enabling high throughput, single cell biology, including inDrop for high throughput single cell RNA sequencing.  Learn more at www.1cell-bio.com.

About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases in immunology and neurology. With more than 7500 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of 4.2 billion in 2016. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

 

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1cellbio-inc-announces-collaboration-agreement-with-ucb-300437670.html

SOURCE 1CellBiO Inc.

Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
UCB, Inc.
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 