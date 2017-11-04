1CellBiO Announces Collaboration Agreement With UCB, Inc. (UCBJF.PK)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- 1CellBiO Inc announced today a research collaboration with UCB to validate and deploy the inDrop high throughput single cell RNA sequencing platform in order to better understand the cellular composition of complex tissues, and to assess cellular responses to novel and existing therapies."We are pleased to enter into this agreement with a world-leading drug discovery and development company like UCB," said Colin J.H. Brenan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. "It is an important validation of our efforts to develop inDrop applications for pharmaceutical research and clinical development."

About 1CellBiO Inc.

The company is a leader in products enabling high throughput, single cell biology, including inDrop for high throughput single cell RNA sequencing. Learn more at www.1cell-bio.com.

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases in immunology and neurology. With more than 7500 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of 4.2 billion in 2016. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

