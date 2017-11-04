BoneSupport Appoints Michael Diefenbeck As Chief Medical Officer

He is currently honorary consultant at Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre, Oxford University Hospitals. Dr Diefenbeck studied medicine at Munich and was trained as an orthopaedic surgeon, specializing in trauma care and bone infections. He has 14 years' clinical experience at different German hospitals (BG Unfallklinik Murnau, BG Kliniken Bergmannstrost Halle/Saale, University Hospital Jena and Schön Klinik Hamburg Eilbek). At University Hospital Jena he finished his PhD in 2011 and has since been involved in surgical education and training programs for students. He is author of 24 Pub-med listed research articles.

Dr Diefenbeck said: "I am excited to be joining BONESUPPORT at a particularly exciting time for the Company. I look forward to working with the BONESUPPORT team, to help shape the future development of the Company as it continues to develop and reinforce the clinical benefits that its CERAMENT based products deliver."

Richard Davies, CEO of BONESUPPORT, said: "We are pleased to welcome Michael to the BONESUPPORT team. I have no doubt that his extensive medical experience in the orthopaedics field and his knowledge of our CERAMENT platform that he will be a real asset to BONESUPPORT as we look to grow our business and deliver value to all of our stakeholders."

Dr Diefenbeck began his new role in April 2017 and reports to the CEO.

About BONESUPPORT™

BONESUPPORT has developed CERAMENT as an innovative range of radiopaque injectable osteoconductive bioceramic products that have a proven ability to heal defects by remodeling to host bone in six to 12 months. Our products are effective in treating patients with fractures and bone voids caused by trauma, infection, disease or related surgery. Our lead product, CERAMENT BONE VOID FILLER (BVF) addresses important issues facing health care providers, such as avoiding hospital readmissions and revision surgery that result from failed bone healing and infection caused by residual bone voids. CERAMENT BVF is commercially available in the U.S., EU, SE Asia and the Middle East.

CERAMENT's distinctive properties as a drug eluting material have been validated in clinical practice by CERAMENT G and CERAMENT V, the first CE-marked injectable antibiotic eluting bone graft substitutes. These products provide local sustained delivery of gentamicin and vancomycin, respectively. The local delivery feature enables an initial high concentration of antibiotics to the bone defect and then a longer sustainable dose above the minimal inhibitory concentration (MIC) to protect bone healing and promote bone remodeling.

CERAMENT G and CERAMENT V have demonstrated good results in patients with problematic bone infections including osteomyelitis. They are also used prophylactically in patients who are at risk for developing infection. CERAMENT G and CERAMENT V are available in the EU.

BONESUPPORT was founded in 1999 by Prof. Lars Lidgren, an internationally respected scientist who has been the President of various musculoskeletal societies. BONESUPPORT's mission is to bring people with bone and joint diseases back to an active life. The Company is based in Lund, Sweden. www.bonesupport.com

BONESUPPORT™ is a registered trademark.

