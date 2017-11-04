PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer, Shane Kovacs

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., April 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that Shane Kovacs, Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving the company in mid-May 2017 to return to the finance sector, joining RBC Capital Markets as Managing Director where he will help lead the firm's biotech investment banking efforts.

PTC has initiated a search process to appoint a new CFO. Shane is expected to remain with PTC through the closing of PTC's pending acquisition of all rights to Emflaza (deflazacort) from Marathon Pharmaceuticals, LLC and the reporting of PTC's first quarter financials to ensure a smooth transition.

"We are grateful for Shane's contributions since he joined as our CFO in 2013," said Stuart W. Peltz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, PTC Therapeutics, Inc. "We thank Shane for his service and dedication, as he leaves PTC well-positioned for continued commercial growth. Our experienced leadership team remains firmly on track to meet our goals and to deliver innovative therapies for DMD and other rare diseases. I am confident in our ability to oversee an efficient and effective transition while we look to appoint a new CFO as promptly as possible. We wish Shane the very best in his new role."

"It has been a privilege to be part of PTC's exciting growth story," said Shane Kovacs, Chief Financial Officer, PTC Therapeutics, Inc., "I am confident that PTC will continue its focus on delivering value for patients and shareholders alike as it pursues its mission of meeting unmet needs of those living with rare diseases."

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines using our expertise in RNA biology. PTC's internally discovered pipeline addresses multiple therapeutic areas, including rare disorders and oncology. PTC has discovered all of its compounds currently under development using its proprietary technologies. Since its founding nearly 20 years ago, PTC's mission has focused on developing treatments to fundamentally change the lives of patients living with rare genetic disorders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey. For more information on the company, please visit our website www.ptcbio.com.

