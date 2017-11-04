|
More Than 30 Presentations Of New Investigational Data From Sanofi Genzyme (SNY)’s Multiple Sclerosis Franchise To Be Featured AtAAN
4/11/2017 8:21:11 AM
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi, today announced that new investigational and real world data on its marketed treatments for relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS), Lemtrada® (alemtuzumab) and Aubagio® (teriflunomide) will be presented during the 69th American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting. The meeting, being held in Boston April 22–28, will also include data from the Phase I study of the company’s investigational treatment GLD52 (GZ402668). In addition, data will be presented on vs.MS, Sanofi Genzyme’s global initiative focused on highlighting and addressing the physical and emotional burden of the disease with the goal of driving better informed care.
“We are excited to host members of the global MS community here in Boston, and look forward to presenting important new data at AAN,” said Carole Huntsman, Global Multiple Sclerosis Lead, Sanofi Genzyme. “More than 83,000 patients worldwide are currently being treated commercially with a Sanofi Genzyme product for relapsing MS. We are committed to furthering research on Aubagio and Lemtrada and finding new ways to address the unmet needs of people living with this chronic, debilitating disease.”
Data presentations are as follows. All abstracts are available on the AAN website.
