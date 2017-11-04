Wharton Research Data Services, SSRN And Elsevier Announce Groundbreaking New Collaboration - Elevating Research And Researchers Who Use WRDS

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS), the award-winning data research platform and business intelligence tool for corporate, academic and government institutions worldwide, is excited to announce a first of its kind collaboration with SSRN, the world's leading preprint server and working paper repository, and Elsevier, a global information analytics company specializing in science and health.

The collaboration will elevate the visibility of universities and researchers conducting research across an array of financial fields.

The initial endeavor in this alliance is the WRDS Research Paper Series (RPS) – a searchable repository of all papers submitted to SSRN that cite WRDS in their work. This RPS will elevate a researchers’ visibility, increase their Eigenfactor® score, and build a specialized research base for others to explore easily, thereby rapidly advancing the sharing of knowledge.

In addition, the three organizations have launched the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award™ – honoring emerging business schools in North America, Asia-Pacific, and EMEIA. WRDS and SSRN will present these awards to the Dean of the winning institutions at the international and regional AACSB conferences throughout the year. Winners will also receive a monetary prize and promotion.

“This new collaboration provides an extraordinary opportunity for emerging academic institutions and their researchers to highlight their important work and increase the prominence of their findings,” said Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. “The WRDS RPS creates a much-needed repository to ensure that scholars have easy access to current data-driven research, with the added benefit of increased recognition in the field. We are pleased to be able to promote exceptional research and look forward to presenting the first award for research excellence at the ICAM/AACSB conference this April.”

“We’re very excited at SSRN and Elsevier to be collaborating with WRDS on this important, groundbreaking effort,” said Gregg Gordon, Managing Director, SSRN. “Providing a new, searchable platform that showcases the impact of research conducted by WRDS database users on SSRN is a natural extension of our combined missions to advance academic research.”

ABOUT SSRN

SSRN is a worldwide collaborative of over 330,600 authors and more than 2.2 million users that is devoted to the rapid worldwide dissemination of research. Founded in 1994, it is now composed of a number of focused research networks in the life and social sciences, and humanities. Each of SSRN's networks encourages the early distribution of research results by reviewing and distributing submitted abstracts and full text papers from scholars around the world. SSRN encourages readers to communicate directly with authors and other subscribers concerning their own and other's research. Through email abstract eJournals SSRN currently reaches over 400,000 people in approximately 140 different countries.

ABOUT ELSEVIER

Elsevier is a global information analytics company that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray’s Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics to professionals and business customers, in a wide range of industries. www.elsevier.com

ABOUT WRDS

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) provides the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and financial research platform to global institutions ? enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.

WRDS provides researchers with one location to access over 250 terabytes of data across multiple disciplines including Accounting, Banking, Economics, ESG, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Marketing, and Statistics. Flexible data delivery options include a powerful web query method that reduces research time, the WRDS Cloud for executing research and strategy development, and the WRDS client server using PCSAS, Matlab, and R. Our Analytics team, doctoral-level support and rigorous data review and validation give clients the confidence to tailor research within complex databases and create a wide range of reliable data models.

An award-winning data research platform for over 50,000 commercial, academic, and government users in 30+ countries, WRDS is the global gold standard in data management and research ? all backed by the credibility and leadership of the Wharton School.

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is recognized globally for intellectual leadership and ongoing innovation across every major discipline of business education. With a broad global community and one of the most published business school faculties, Wharton creates economic and social value around the world. The Wharton School has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students; more than 9,000 participants in executive education programs annually and a powerful alumni network of 95,000 graduates.