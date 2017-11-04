Wharton Research Data Services, SSRN And Elsevier Announce Groundbreaking New Collaboration - Elevating Research And Researchers Who Use WRDS

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wharton
Research Data Services (WRDS), the award-winning data research
platform and business intelligence tool for corporate, academic and
government institutions worldwide, is excited to announce a first of its
kind collaboration with SSRN, the world's leading preprint server and
working paper repository, and Elsevier, a global information analytics
company specializing in science and health.
“This new collaboration provides an extraordinary opportunity for
emerging academic institutions and their researchers to highlight their
important work and increase the prominence of their findings”
The collaboration will elevate the visibility of universities and
researchers conducting research across an array of financial fields.
The initial endeavor in this alliance is the WRDS Research Paper Series
(RPS) – a searchable repository of all papers submitted to SSRN that
cite WRDS in their work. This RPS will elevate a researchers’
visibility, increase their Eigenfactor® score, and build a
specialized research base for others to explore easily, thereby rapidly
advancing the sharing of knowledge.
In addition, the three organizations have launched the WRDS-SSRN
Innovation Award™ – honoring emerging business schools in North
America, Asia-Pacific, and EMEIA. WRDS and SSRN will present these
awards to the Dean of the winning institutions at the international and
regional AACSB conferences throughout the year. Winners will also
receive a monetary prize and promotion.
“This new collaboration provides an extraordinary opportunity for
emerging academic institutions and their researchers to highlight their
important work and increase the prominence of their findings,” said
Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. “The WRDS RPS creates a
much-needed repository to ensure that scholars have easy access to
current data-driven research, with the added benefit of increased
recognition in the field. We are pleased to be able to promote
exceptional research and look forward to presenting the first award for
research excellence at the ICAM/AACSB conference this April.”
“We’re very excited at SSRN and Elsevier to be collaborating with WRDS
on this important, groundbreaking effort,” said Gregg Gordon, Managing
Director, SSRN. “Providing a new, searchable platform that showcases the
impact of research conducted by WRDS database users on SSRN is a natural
extension of our combined missions to advance academic research.”
ABOUT SSRN
SSRN is a worldwide collaborative of over 330,600 authors and more than
2.2 million users that is devoted to the rapid worldwide dissemination
of research. Founded in 1994, it is now composed of a number of focused
research networks in the life and social sciences, and humanities. Each
of SSRN's networks encourages the early distribution of research results
by reviewing and distributing submitted abstracts and full text papers
from scholars around the world. SSRN encourages readers to communicate
directly with authors and other subscribers concerning their own and
other's research. Through email abstract eJournals SSRN currently
reaches over 400,000 people in approximately 140 different countries.
ABOUT ELSEVIER
Elsevier
is a global information analytics company that helps institutions and
professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve
performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital
solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D
performance, clinical decision support, and professional education;
including ScienceDirect,
Scopus,
ClinicalKey
and Sherpath.
Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The
Lancet and Cell,
more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works,
including Gray’s
Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX
Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics to
professionals and business customers, in a wide range of industries. www.elsevier.com
ABOUT WRDS
Wharton
Research Data Services (WRDS) provides the leading business
intelligence, data analytics, and financial research platform to global
institutions ? enabling comprehensive thought leadership, historical
analysis, and insight into the latest innovations in academic research.
WRDS provides researchers with one location to access over 250 terabytes
of data across multiple disciplines including Accounting, Banking,
Economics, ESG, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Marketing, and
Statistics. Flexible data delivery options include a powerful web query
method that reduces research time, the WRDS Cloud for executing research
and strategy development, and the WRDS client server using PCSAS,
Matlab, and R. Our Analytics team, doctoral-level support and rigorous
data review and validation give clients the confidence to tailor
research within complex databases and create a wide range of reliable
data models.
An award-winning data research platform for over 50,000 commercial,
academic, and government users in 30+ countries, WRDS is the global gold
standard in data management and research ? all backed by the credibility
and leadership of the Wharton School.
About the Wharton School
Founded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school, the Wharton
School of the University of Pennsylvania is recognized globally for
intellectual leadership and ongoing innovation across every major
discipline of business education. With a broad global community and one
of the most published business school faculties, Wharton creates
economic and social value around the world. The Wharton School has 5,000 undergraduate,
MBA,
executive
MBA, and doctoral
students; more than 9,000 participants in executive
education programs annually and a powerful alumni
network of 95,000 graduates.