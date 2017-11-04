Sarah Cannon Research Institute Names Dax Kurbegov Vice President & Physician-in-Chief Of Clinical Programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarah Cannon, the Cancer Institute of HCA, announced today that Dax
Kurbegov, MD, has been named Vice President and Physician-in-Chief of
Clinical Programs. In his role, Dr. Kurbegov will oversee the expansion
of Sarah Cannon’s clinical programs and foster collaboration across
Sarah Cannon’s cancer network, which sees more than 120,000 newly
diagnosed cancer cases per year.
“With Dr. Kurbegov’s expertise in developing comprehensive cancer
services, we can accelerate the building of tumor site centers of
excellence for our multidisciplinary programs,” said Howard
A. “Skip” Burris III, MD, President of Clinical Operations and Chief
Medical Officer at Sarah Cannon. “His contributions will enhance our
network of leading physicians and drive improved outcomes for our
patients.”
Dr. Kurbegov will be responsible for unifying care standards across
Sarah Cannon’s network, which encompasses 75 American College of
Surgeons Commission on Cancer accredited hospitals as well as dozens of
accredited programs from the National Accreditation Program for Breast
Centers (NAPBC), American College of Radiology (ACR) and Foundation for
the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT). He will work with
divisional operations teams and tumor-specific workgroups across Sarah
Cannon for strategic development, implementation and evaluation of
programs and services.
Prior to joining Sarah Cannon, he served as Physician Vice President of
the national oncology service line for Catholic Health Initiatives’
(CHI) 50 cancer centers across the U.S. Previously based in Colorado
Springs, Colo., Dr. Kurbegov led program development and standardization
of clinical processes across tumor sites for national oncology programs,
with a special focus on strategic initiatives to improve patient
outcomes. While with CHI, he also held the position of Vice President of
Clinical Research and successfully led CHI’s application to the National
Cancer Institute (NCI) Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP).
“Sarah Cannon is a global leader in cancer research and care, providing
state-of-the-art cancer care for patients in their communities,” said
Dr. Kurbegov. “I look forward to working with the team of expert
physicians and leaders to standardize the implementation of the latest
treatments into care delivery to improve outcomes for patients across
the U.S.”
Dr. Kurbegov received his bachelor of science degree from Stanford
University and his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He
completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at
University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and his medical oncology
fellowship at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. He
currently serves as chairperson-elect for the American Society of
Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) Research Community Forum and physician advisor
to the ASCO® CancerLinQ. He has been recognized as a “Top Doc” by U.S.
News & World Report, amongst many other recognitions.
Dr. Kurbegov will formally begin his position at the company’s Nashville
headquarters in April.
About Sarah Cannon
Sarah Cannon, the Cancer Institute of HCA, offers integrated cancer
services with convenient access to cutting-edge therapies for those
facing cancer in communities across the United States and United
Kingdom. Sarah Cannon’s cancer programs include individualized patient
navigation provided by oncology-trained nurses, more than 1,000 stem
cell transplants performed annually throughout the Sarah Cannon Blood
Cancer Network, hundreds of clinical trials, and molecular profiling
capabilities. Through its services, Sarah Cannon is providing
state-of-the-art cancer care close to home for hundreds of thousands of
patients, a number unmatched by any single cancer center. To learn more
about Sarah Cannon, visit sarahcannon.com.