ALung Closes $36 Million Financing

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALung Technologies, Inc., the leading provider of low-flow
extracorporeal carbon dioxide removal (ECCO2R) technologies
for treating patients with acute respiratory failure, announced today
the closing of a $36 million Series C financing, including existing
convertible notes. The round was led by Philips and UPMC, through its
innovation and commercialization arm UPMC Enterprises, with other new
and existing investors participating. The funding will support a planned
US-based pivotal trial for FDA approval of the company’s Hemolung
Respiratory Assist System (RAS), a minimally invasive artificial lung
device which removes carbon dioxide independently of the lungs through a
process called Respiratory Dialysis®.
In 2015, the Hemolung RAS was granted Expedited Access Pathway (EAP)
designation by the FDA, allowing ALung to collaborate more closely with
the agency towards bringing the Hemolung technology to the United
States. “Since 2013, hundreds of patients with acute respiratory failure
have been successfully treated with the Hemolung RAS outside of the
United States,” said Peter DeComo, ALung Chairman and CEO. “With this
new financing, we will be able to conduct our US-based clinical trial,
an important step towards obtaining FDA approval and making our device
available to patients in the United States. We are grateful to Philips,
UPMC, and our many other investors for their commitment to ALung and the
numerous patients who stand to benefit from our technology.”
The investment by Philips and UPMC will bring more than capital to the
company, with both organizations offering resources and expertise to
support ALung’s work. ALung’s Board of Directors will be strengthened
with new members from Philips and UPMC Enterprises. Dr. Adam Seiver will
join the board as a representative from Philips, where he serves as the
Chief Medical Officer of Philips Patient Care and Monitoring Systems.
Joining from UPMC will be Jeanne Cunicelli, Executive Vice President of
UPMC Enterprises. Ms. Cunicelli has more than two decades of investment
and advising experience in the life sciences industry.
“We are excited to partner with ALung, whose mission reflects our own:
to dramatically improve patient outcomes and the cost-effectiveness of
care by applying cutting-edge science and technology,” said Steven
Shapiro, M.D., Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of UPMC. UPMC was
the first hospital system in the United States to use the Hemolung RAS
on an emergency use basis.
“As a leader in non-invasive ventilation solutions for the hospital and
the home, we are committed to making a difference in patient care
through innovation,” said Dr. Adam Seiver, Chief Medical Officer of
Philips Patient Care and Monitoring Systems. “We see the potential of
ALung’s innovative technology, and we are excited to partner with them
and bring the technology to the next level.”
Joining Philips and UPMC in the Series C round were new and existing
investors including Abiomed, The Accelerator Fund, Allos Ventures,
Birchmere Ventures, Blue Tree Ventures, and Riverfront Ventures. Raymond
James & Associates, Inc. acted as lead placement agent for the
transaction.
About ALung Technologies
ALung Technologies, Inc. is a privately-held Pittsburgh-based developer
and manufacturer of innovative lung assist devices. Founded in 1997 as a
spin-out of the University of Pittsburgh, ALung has developed the
Hemolung RAS as a dialysis-like alternative or supplement to mechanical
ventilation. ALung is backed by Philips, UPMC Enterprises, Abiomed, The
Accelerator Fund, Allos Ventures, Birchmere Ventures, Blue Tree
Ventures, Eagle Ventures, Riverfront Ventures, West Capital Advisors,
and other individual investors.
For more information about ALung and the Hemolung RAS, visit www.alung.com.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which, if
not based on historical facts, involve current assumptions and forecasts
as well as risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ
materially from the results or events stated in the forward-looking
statements, including, but not limited to, certain events not within the
Company’s control. Events that could cause results to differ include
failure to meet ongoing developmental and manufacturing timelines,
changing GMP requirements, the need for additional capital requirements,
risks associated with regulatory approval processes, adverse changes to
reimbursement for the Company’s products/services, and delays with
respect to market acceptance of new products/services and technologies.
Other risks may be detailed from time to time, but the Company does not
attempt to revise or update its forward-looking statements even if
future experience or changes make it evident that any projected events
or results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.