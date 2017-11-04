Anju Software Enhances Offering To Life Science Vertical Through Acquisition Of OpenQ

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anju Software Inc., a life sciences software platform backed by
Providence Equity Partners, acquired the assets of OpenQ, a leading
provider of Key Opinion Leader (KOL) data base and software solutions to
manage KOLs.
“OpenQ will enable Anju to provide additional value-added solutions to
pharmaceutical and medical device companies. We are confident that this
offering will provide enhanced value to our customers,” said Mr. Jacob,
CEO of Anju Software. Mr. Jacob also added that the acquisition of OpenQ
is consistent with Anju’s strategy of continuing to enhance its product
offering through acquisitions and internal development.
“Anju is the perfect home for OpenQ as we feel that its focus on the
Life Science vertical and specifically the Medical Information segment
will benefit the customers of OpenQ and also provide further value to
Anju’s existing customers,” commented Jim Zuffoletti, CEO of OpenQ.
About Anju Software
Anju Software is a technology platform company, focused on delivering
business application solutions and services to the Life Science segment.
Anju was founded by a group of operating and investment professionals
with deep software domain expertise and a proven track record of
building software platforms through strategic acquisitions and organic
growth. In 2016, Anju acquired Online Business Applications (OBA), which
is the market leader in providing Medical Information Solutions to the
Pharmaceutical and CRO segments of Life Sciences.
Anju Software is a portfolio company of Providence Strategic Growth, the
growth equity affiliate of Providence Equity Partners, a global private
equity firm with $50 billion in assets under management.
About OpenQ
OpenQ is a market leader in helping life science companies identify,
profile and compliantly manage relationships with Key Opinion Leaders
(KOL). OpenQ’s solutions combine Big Data with expert validation and
software applications to deliver actionable information that mitigates
compliance risks, while leveraging the latest cloud-based and mobile
applications to improve compliant medical network access, collaboration
and management.
About Providence Equity
Providence is a premier, global asset management firm with $50 billion
in assets under management across complementary private equity and
credit businesses. Providence pioneered a sector focused approach to
private equity investing with the vision that a dedicated team of
industry experts could build exceptional companies of enduring value.
Since the firm’s inception in 1989, Providence has invested in more than
150 companies and is the leading equity investment firm focused on the
media, communications, education and information industries. Providence
is headquartered in Providence, RI and also has offices in New York,
London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Delhi. For more information on
Providence Equity, please visit www.provequity.com.