Anju Software Enhances Offering To Life Science Vertical Through Acquisition Of OpenQ

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anju Software Inc., a life sciences software platform backed by Providence Equity Partners, acquired the assets of OpenQ, a leading provider of Key Opinion Leader (KOL) data base and software solutions to manage KOLs.

“ OpenQ will enable Anju to provide additional value-added solutions to pharmaceutical and medical device companies. We are confident that this offering will provide enhanced value to our customers,” said Mr. Jacob, CEO of Anju Software. Mr. Jacob also added that the acquisition of OpenQ is consistent with Anju’s strategy of continuing to enhance its product offering through acquisitions and internal development.

“ Anju is the perfect home for OpenQ as we feel that its focus on the Life Science vertical and specifically the Medical Information segment will benefit the customers of OpenQ and also provide further value to Anju’s existing customers,” commented Jim Zuffoletti, CEO of OpenQ.

About Anju Software

Anju Software is a technology platform company, focused on delivering business application solutions and services to the Life Science segment. Anju was founded by a group of operating and investment professionals with deep software domain expertise and a proven track record of building software platforms through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. In 2016, Anju acquired Online Business Applications (OBA), which is the market leader in providing Medical Information Solutions to the Pharmaceutical and CRO segments of Life Sciences.

Anju Software is a portfolio company of Providence Strategic Growth, the growth equity affiliate of Providence Equity Partners, a global private equity firm with $50 billion in assets under management.

About OpenQ

OpenQ is a market leader in helping life science companies identify, profile and compliantly manage relationships with Key Opinion Leaders (KOL). OpenQ’s solutions combine Big Data with expert validation and software applications to deliver actionable information that mitigates compliance risks, while leveraging the latest cloud-based and mobile applications to improve compliant medical network access, collaboration and management.

About Providence Equity

Providence is a premier, global asset management firm with $50 billion in assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. Providence pioneered a sector focused approach to private equity investing with the vision that a dedicated team of industry experts could build exceptional companies of enduring value. Since the firm’s inception in 1989, Providence has invested in more than 150 companies and is the leading equity investment firm focused on the media, communications, education and information industries. Providence is headquartered in Providence, RI and also has offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Delhi. For more information on Providence Equity, please visit www.provequity.com.