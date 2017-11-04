Axovant (AXON) Announces $100 Million Public Offering Of Common Shares

BASEL, Switzerland, April 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: AXON) ("Axovant"), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of dementia, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $100 million of its common shares. All of the common shares are being offered by Axovant. In connection with this offering, Axovant expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of its common shares in the offering on the same terms and conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered common shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and was declared effective on January 13, 2017. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, toll-free: (866) 803-9204, email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale is unlawful.

About Axovant

Axovant Sciences is a leading clinical-stage neurology company focused on the treatment of dementia and related neurological disorders. Axovant is developing a pipeline of product candidates to comprehensively address the cognitive, functional, and behavioral aspects of dementia. Our vision is to become the leading company focused on the treatment of dementia by broadly addressing multiple forms of this condition through developing innovative new medicines for patients.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axovant-sciences-ltd-announces-100-million-public-offering-of-common-shares-300437506.html

SOURCE Axovant Sciences Ltd.