McKesson (MCK) Presents New Approaches To Patient-Centric Behavioral Coaching At CBI Conference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Serving as the platinum sponsor for CBI’s Formulary, Co-Pay and
Access Summit, McKesson presents new approaches to exploring
patient-centric behavioral coaching that increase adherence rates and
strengthen co-pay support programs.
The Conference, titled “Overcome Patient Affordability Barriers in an
Evolving Managed Care Landscape,” taking place this week, features
dozens of educational sessions and roundtables focused on gaining
strategies to navigate new and impending access challenges within the
value-based landscape while providing valuable patient services and
support including coupons, co-pay and bridge programs. McKesson, a
leading provider of end-to-end channel strategy, access and adherence
solutions for pharmaceutical brands, is an exhibitor and leads several
key sessions during this year’s event:
Reagan Tully, vice president of Product Strategy for McKesson
Specialty Health, leads a session, titled “Formulary
Breakthroughs — Moving Beyond Co-Pay Programs to Encourage
Collaboration and Improve Patient Outcomes.” This session
addresses key payer challenges within the market impacting patient out
of pocket costs. The discussion focuses on new methods for
manufacturers to collaborate with payers and explore innovative,
implementable solutions to ease patient cost burden, ultimately to
drive patient adherence and outcomes.
In the presentation, “Leveraging Your Co-Pay Program to
Impact Adherence,” Tully joins Amanda Rhodes, MPH, director of
Client Strategy and Solutions for McKesson Specialty Health, to
discuss how to build an integrated solution that leverages a brand’s
co-pay program and addresses multi-faceted adherence barriers. This
highly anticipated session will review several case studies and
in-market impacts on patient adherence, and give attendees the
knowledge they need to understand the pillars of patient adherence
barriers.
In conjunction with its sponsorship of the CBI Conference, McKesson also
announced the launch of a new whitepaper discussing how brands can
effectively combat non-adherence by integrating behavioral coaching into
comprehensive patient support programs. To obtain a copy of the
whitepaper, contact Amanda Rhodes at Amanda.Rhodes@mckesson.com.
“The convergence of drug prices and patients’ rising financial
obligations increases the likelihood of medication non-adherence by
patients. Fortunately, there are effective tools to mitigate the risk of
financially motivated primary fill abandonment,” said Tully. “However,
it’s important to realize that most non-adherence is the result of
behavioral barriers, such as low self-efficacy, lack of engagement or
medication concerns, and addressing these is critical to improving
compliance to a course of therapy. Leveraging behavioral coaching across
communication channels, hub services, and pharmacy channels allows
brands to reach patients where they are within their treatment journey
to build an integrated patient experience, drive positive health
outcomes, and increase medication adherence.”
About McKesson Specialty Health
McKesson Specialty Health, a division of McKesson Corporation, works
together with stakeholders across the healthcare delivery system to
preserve and strengthen specialty care, passionately driven by the
benefits it provides patients and the system as a whole. Through
innovative provider, practice management, manufacturer and payer
solutions, McKesson Specialty Health focuses on improving the financial,
operational and business health of our customers and partners so they
may provide the best care to patients. At McKesson Specialty Health, we
believe that we are all in this together. For more information, visit mckessonspecialtyhealth.com.