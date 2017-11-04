McKesson (MCK) Presents New Approaches To Patient-Centric Behavioral Coaching At CBI Conference

Platinum Sponsor of CBI’s Formulary, Co-Pay and Access Summit Delivers Insights into Integrating Behavioral Coaching into Comprehensive Patient Support Programs

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Serving as the platinum sponsor for CBI’s Formulary, Co-Pay and Access Summit, McKesson presents new approaches to exploring patient-centric behavioral coaching that increase adherence rates and strengthen co-pay support programs.

The Conference, titled “Overcome Patient Affordability Barriers in an Evolving Managed Care Landscape,” taking place this week, features dozens of educational sessions and roundtables focused on gaining strategies to navigate new and impending access challenges within the value-based landscape while providing valuable patient services and support including coupons, co-pay and bridge programs. McKesson, a leading provider of end-to-end channel strategy, access and adherence solutions for pharmaceutical brands, is an exhibitor and leads several key sessions during this year’s event:

Reagan Tully, vice president of Product Strategy for McKesson Specialty Health, leads a session, titled “ Formulary Breakthroughs — Moving Beyond Co-Pay Programs to Encourage Collaboration and Improve Patient Outcomes. ” This session addresses key payer challenges within the market impacting patient out of pocket costs. The discussion focuses on new methods for manufacturers to collaborate with payers and explore innovative, implementable solutions to ease patient cost burden, ultimately to drive patient adherence and outcomes.

In the presentation, "Leveraging Your Co-Pay Program to Impact Adherence," Tully joins Amanda Rhodes, MPH, director of Client Strategy and Solutions for McKesson Specialty Health, to discuss how to build an integrated solution that leverages a brand's co-pay program and addresses multi-faceted adherence barriers. This highly anticipated session will review several case studies and in-market impacts on patient adherence, and give attendees the knowledge they need to understand the pillars of patient adherence barriers.

In conjunction with its sponsorship of the CBI Conference, McKesson also announced the launch of a new whitepaper discussing how brands can effectively combat non-adherence by integrating behavioral coaching into comprehensive patient support programs. To obtain a copy of the whitepaper, contact Amanda Rhodes at Amanda.Rhodes@mckesson.com.

“The convergence of drug prices and patients’ rising financial obligations increases the likelihood of medication non-adherence by patients. Fortunately, there are effective tools to mitigate the risk of financially motivated primary fill abandonment,” said Tully. “However, it’s important to realize that most non-adherence is the result of behavioral barriers, such as low self-efficacy, lack of engagement or medication concerns, and addressing these is critical to improving compliance to a course of therapy. Leveraging behavioral coaching across communication channels, hub services, and pharmacy channels allows brands to reach patients where they are within their treatment journey to build an integrated patient experience, drive positive health outcomes, and increase medication adherence.”

About McKesson Specialty Health

McKesson Specialty Health, a division of McKesson Corporation, works together with stakeholders across the healthcare delivery system to preserve and strengthen specialty care, passionately driven by the benefits it provides patients and the system as a whole. Through innovative provider, practice management, manufacturer and payer solutions, McKesson Specialty Health focuses on improving the financial, operational and business health of our customers and partners so they may provide the best care to patients. At McKesson Specialty Health, we believe that we are all in this together. For more information, visit mckessonspecialtyhealth.com.