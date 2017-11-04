Tricida Announces Hiring Of Geoffrey Parker As Chief Financial Officer And Senior Vice President

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tricida, Inc. today announced the hiring of Geoffrey Parker as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President. Mr. Parker will lead Tricida’s financial operations and strategic planning functions.

"We are excited to welcome Geoff Parker to Tricida. Geoff’s outstanding experience building world-class finance organizations and driving critical strategic initiatives will be of immense value as Tricida moves into Phase 3 development and accelerates preparation for the commercial launch of our first-in-class drug candidate, TRC101,” said Gerrit Klaerner, Ph.D., Tricida’s CEO, President and Board Member.

Mr. Parker served as an industry consultant and as a board member for a number of public healthcare companies from 2015 to 2017. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer of Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from 2010 to 2015, where he led the company's strategic and corporate finance activities from the pre-IPO stage through an IPO and several follow-on financings culminating in a public market value of over $3 billion. Also during this period, Anacor received FDA approval for Kerydin (tavaborole), a novel, boron-based topical treatment for onychomycosis, entered into a commercialization partnership with Novartis for Kerydin, and successfully completed Phase 3 development for Eucrisa (crisaborole), a novel, boron-based topical treatment for atopic dermatitis. Anacor was purchased by Pfizer in June 2016 for $5.2 billion. Prior to Anacor, Geoff spent approximately 20 years in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs, leading its West Coast Healthcare Investment Banking practice from 1997 to 2009 and completing 93 financing and M&A transactions totaling over $100 billion in value. Geoff received his A.B. in Engineering Sciences and Economics from Dartmouth College and his M.B.A. from Stanford University.

“I am very pleased to join Tricida, a company I believe possesses all the elements that are essential to an important, value-creating biotechnology company: the financial backing of premier institutional investors, an experienced and cohesive management team, proprietary and proven drug discovery and development capabilities, a superb board of directors and team of scientific advisors, and a Phase 3-ready drug candidate, TRC101, poised to address a significant unmet medical need with enormous market potential,” said Geoff Parker. “I look forward to working with Gerrit and the entire Tricida team as we continue to build a highly successful organization.”

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a privately-held, clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of non-absorbed therapies. Tricida’s lead investigational drug candidate, TRC101, represents a first-in-class approach to the treatment of metabolic acidosis, a common complication of chronic kidney disease (CKD) that can result in increased mortality, accelerated progression of kidney disease, progressive muscle breakdown and exacerbation of bone disease. In January 2016, the FDA accepted Tricida’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for TRC101 and the company has since successfully completed a Phase 1/2 clinical research program in which the safety, tolerability and efficacy of TRC101 were evaluated in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial of subjects with chronic kidney disease and low serum bicarbonate.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, for example, potential therapeutic capabilities, potential medical need and market size, and our expected timeline of development. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For example, many drug candidates entering Phase 3 trials do not become approved drugs. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Tricida’s current views with respect to future events, and Tricida does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For more information, visit www.tricida.com.