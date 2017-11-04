Tricida Announces Hiring Of Geoffrey Parker As Chief Financial Officer And Senior Vice President

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tricida, Inc. today announced the hiring of Geoffrey Parker as
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President. Mr. Parker will lead
Tricida’s financial operations and strategic planning functions.
“I look forward
to working with Gerrit and the entire Tricida team as we continue to
build a highly successful organization.”
"We are excited to welcome Geoff Parker to Tricida. Geoff’s outstanding
experience building world-class finance organizations and driving
critical strategic initiatives will be of immense value as Tricida moves
into Phase 3 development and accelerates preparation for the commercial
launch of our first-in-class drug candidate, TRC101,” said
Gerrit Klaerner, Ph.D., Tricida’s CEO, President and Board Member.
Mr. Parker served as an industry consultant and as a board member for a
number of public healthcare companies from 2015 to 2017. Previously, he
was Chief Financial Officer of Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from 2010 to
2015, where he led the company's strategic and corporate finance
activities from the pre-IPO stage through an IPO and several follow-on
financings culminating in a public market value of over $3 billion. Also
during this period, Anacor received FDA approval for Kerydin
(tavaborole), a novel, boron-based topical treatment for onychomycosis,
entered into a commercialization partnership with Novartis for Kerydin,
and successfully completed Phase 3 development for Eucrisa
(crisaborole), a novel, boron-based topical treatment for atopic
dermatitis. Anacor was purchased by Pfizer in June 2016 for
$5.2 billion. Prior to Anacor, Geoff spent approximately 20 years in the
Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs, leading its West Coast
Healthcare Investment Banking practice from 1997 to 2009 and completing
93 financing and M&A transactions totaling over $100 billion in value.
Geoff received his A.B. in Engineering Sciences and Economics from
Dartmouth College and his M.B.A. from Stanford University.
“I am very pleased to join Tricida, a company I believe possesses all
the elements that are essential to an important, value-creating
biotechnology company: the financial backing of premier institutional
investors, an experienced and cohesive management team, proprietary and
proven drug discovery and development capabilities, a superb
board of directors and team of scientific advisors, and a Phase 3-ready
drug candidate, TRC101, poised to address a significant unmet medical
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc. is a privately-held, clinical stage, biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery and development of non-absorbed
therapies. Tricida’s lead investigational drug candidate, TRC101,
represents a first-in-class approach to the treatment of metabolic
acidosis, a common complication of chronic kidney disease (CKD) that can
result in increased mortality, accelerated progression of kidney
disease, progressive muscle breakdown and exacerbation of bone disease.
In January 2016, the FDA accepted Tricida’s Investigational New Drug
(IND) application for TRC101 and the company has since successfully
completed a Phase 1/2 clinical research program in which the safety,
tolerability and efficacy of TRC101 were evaluated in a double-blind
placebo-controlled trial of subjects with chronic kidney disease and low
serum bicarbonate.
