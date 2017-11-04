T1D Exchange Adds Strategic Leadership To Board And Team In Response To Organizational Growth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T1D
Exchange, an organization dedicated to accelerating therapies and
improving care in type 1 diabetes, today announced the election of a new
Board member and the addition of three executives to its leadership
team. These additions demonstrate the organization’s rapid growth as it
continues to build strategic initiatives that improve outcomes for the
type 1 diabetes community.
Each member brings extensive experience that will help T1D Exchange in
its mission to accelerate therapies and improve care in type 1 diabetes.
T1D Exchange warmly welcomes:
-
David H. de Weese: Mr. de Weese
joins as the Exchange’s newest Board executive. Previously, Mr. de
Weese is partner at Paul Capital’s New York office, where he was
instrumental in developing Paul Capital’s deal origination strategy
and transaction sourcing network. Mr. de Weese brings extensive
entrepreneurial experience and in-depth scientific and business
knowledge to his role as board member.
-
Jaya Plamanabhan: Mr. Plamanabhan
joins as Chief Technology Officer. Prior to joining T1D Exchange, Mr.
Plamanabhan served as Acting Chief Technology Officer at Rede App,
where he advised the CEO and management team on all product and
technology related matters and served as Chief Data Scientist and VP
of Engineering at Cure Forward, a platform that connects cancer
patients with genomic medicine. As Chief Technology Officer, Mr.
Plamanabhan will craft information-driven strategies to develop an
integrated quality care and research platform.
-
Nicole Rioles: Ms. Rioles joins
T1D Exchange as Quality Improvement Director. In her role, she will be
responsible for the organization’s strategic initiative to advance
clinical care for people living with type 1 diabetes; while reducing
inefficiencies and cost in delivering care. Ms. Rioles was most
recently the Prevention & Wellness Trust Fund Director at the Boston
Public Health Commission. There, she was responsible for leading high
profile projects to decrease preventable risk factors and illness,
improve management of chronic disease and eliminate racial and ethnic
inequities in chronic disease in the City of Boston. She brings over a
decade of experience helping improve health outcomes for populations
in need.
-
Jason Dana Costa: Mr. Costa was
promoted from his role as Chief Financial Officer to Chief Operating
Officer. Mr. Costa has served as the Exchange’s Chief Financial
Officer for the past three years. In his role, Jason helped secure
three Helmsley Charitable Trust capacity-building grants between $3 -
$9MM. In his new role, Jason will oversee the operations of the entire
organization, ensuring that it’s positioned to meet its strategic
objectives.
“Our growth is a direct result of the impact we are having to improve
outcomes for the type 1 community,” said Dana Ball, Executive Director
and Co-founder of T1D Exchange. “To continue to accelerate novel
therapies and improve clinical care takes both leadership and deep
expertise. We are thrilled to grow our team with exceptional talent at
both the Board and senior staff levels. Each individual brings strong
expertise from successful backgrounds in business, healthcare and
technology that will help direct the continued growth and success of our
organization. It is by adding talent that we drive toward improving
outcomes for those living with type 1 diabetes.”
To accommodate staff growth, the organization recently expanded the size
of its program office in Boston, Massachusetts.
