T1D Exchange Adds Strategic Leadership To Board And Team In Response To Organizational Growth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T1D Exchange, an organization dedicated to accelerating therapies and improving care in type 1 diabetes, today announced the election of a new Board member and the addition of three executives to its leadership team. These additions demonstrate the organization’s rapid growth as it continues to build strategic initiatives that improve outcomes for the type 1 diabetes community.

Each member brings extensive experience that will help T1D Exchange in its mission to accelerate therapies and improve care in type 1 diabetes. T1D Exchange warmly welcomes:

David H. de Weese : Mr. de Weese joins as the Exchange’s newest Board executive. Previously, Mr. de Weese is partner at Paul Capital’s New York office, where he was instrumental in developing Paul Capital’s deal origination strategy and transaction sourcing network. Mr. de Weese brings extensive entrepreneurial experience and in-depth scientific and business knowledge to his role as board member.

: Mr. Plamanabhan joins as Chief Technology Officer. Prior to joining T1D Exchange, Mr. Plamanabhan served as Acting Chief Technology Officer at Rede App, where he advised the CEO and management team on all product and technology related matters and served as Chief Data Scientist and VP of Engineering at Cure Forward, a platform that connects cancer patients with genomic medicine. As Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Plamanabhan will craft information-driven strategies to develop an integrated quality care and research platform. Nicole Rioles : Ms. Rioles joins T1D Exchange as Quality Improvement Director. In her role, she will be responsible for the organization’s strategic initiative to advance clinical care for people living with type 1 diabetes; while reducing inefficiencies and cost in delivering care. Ms. Rioles was most recently the Prevention & Wellness Trust Fund Director at the Boston Public Health Commission. There, she was responsible for leading high profile projects to decrease preventable risk factors and illness, improve management of chronic disease and eliminate racial and ethnic inequities in chronic disease in the City of Boston. She brings over a decade of experience helping improve health outcomes for populations in need.

“Our growth is a direct result of the impact we are having to improve outcomes for the type 1 community,” said Dana Ball, Executive Director and Co-founder of T1D Exchange. “To continue to accelerate novel therapies and improve clinical care takes both leadership and deep expertise. We are thrilled to grow our team with exceptional talent at both the Board and senior staff levels. Each individual brings strong expertise from successful backgrounds in business, healthcare and technology that will help direct the continued growth and success of our organization. It is by adding talent that we drive toward improving outcomes for those living with type 1 diabetes.”

To accommodate staff growth, the organization recently expanded the size of its program office in Boston, Massachusetts.

About T1D Exchange

T1D Exchange was founded on the belief that people affected by type 1 diabetes need better solutions faster – better treatments and better care. Our nonprofit organization takes an innovative approach that puts the community of people touched by type 1 diabetes at the center of research that will meaningfully impact their lives. Our integrated model offers researchers access to aggregated clinical, biological, patient-reported outcomes and electronic health record data, all while fostering collaboration among patients, physicians, researchers and industry. Our model is multi-faceted and complex, but our goal is simple: to tangibly improve outcomes for people with type 1 diabetes as fast as humanly possible.