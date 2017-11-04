SCORR Marketing And Applied Clinical Trials Release Report On Partnerships In The Health Science Industry

KEARNEY, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCORR Marketing, a global health science marketing and communications firm, in partnership with Applied Clinical Trials, has released the results of its Partnerships Survey Report. This survey was conducted to gather insight on the perceptions of outsourcing partnerships involving pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations.

“Results from the survey indicated that cost changes are the key factor that most negatively impact partnerships among sponsors, CROs and CMOs, followed closely by staffing changes”

“In this report, we provide information on the attributes outsourcing partners need and the benefits they provide, whether outsourcing decisions are primarily tactical or strategic, and the number of strategic partnerships that companies have and want,” said Cliff Echols, market intelligence director at SCORR Marketing. “In addition, the report contains information on perceptions of the value offered by various service companies, the effect strategic partnerships have on various companies and how mergers and acquisitions affect partnerships.”

“Results from the survey indicated that cost changes are the key factor that most negatively impact partnerships among sponsors, CROs and CMOs, followed closely by staffing changes,” said Lisa Henderson, editor in chief at Applied Clinical Trials. “We also found that small companies want a partner that can provide them additional expertise, but large companies are more interested in increased efficiency.”

The Partnerships Survey Report is available for download at scorrmarketing.com.

