SCORR Marketing And Applied Clinical Trials Release Report On Partnerships In The Health Science Industry

“Results from the survey indicated that cost changes are the key factor
that most negatively impact partnerships among sponsors, CROs and CMOs,
followed closely by staffing changes”
“In this report, we provide information on the attributes outsourcing
partners need and the benefits they provide, whether outsourcing
decisions are primarily tactical or strategic, and the number of
strategic partnerships that companies have and want,” said Cliff
Echols, market intelligence director at SCORR Marketing. “In
addition, the report contains information on perceptions of the value
offered by various service companies, the effect strategic partnerships
have on various companies and how mergers and acquisitions affect
partnerships.”
“Results from the survey indicated that cost changes are the key factor
that most negatively impact partnerships among sponsors, CROs and CMOs,
followed closely by staffing changes,” said Lisa
Henderson, editor in chief at Applied Clinical Trials. “We also
found that small companies want a partner that can provide them
additional expertise, but large companies are more interested in
increased efficiency.”
The Partnerships Survey Report is available for download at scorrmarketing.com.
