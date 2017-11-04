Defibtech Selects Robert Reinhardt As New CEO

Medical device industry veteran elected after wide-ranging search

GUILFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Defibtech, LLC, a Nihon Kohden company based in Guilford, Conn., announced today that its board of directors has unanimously chosen Robert Reinhardt as Defibtech’s next chief executive officer. Reinhardt will succeed Gintaras Vaisnys, the company's co-founder and current CEO, on April 11. Vaisnys will remain as an advisor to Defibtech’s board and management. Defibtech is a leader and innovator in the design and manufacture of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), mechanical chest compressors, and other lifesaving resuscitation products.

“We are also fortunate to have Gintaras’ continued involvement to ensure continuity.”

"After a very comprehensive search process lasting more than seven months, we are very pleased to have found an individual that can continue building on Defibtech’s track record of success. Bob has a great blend of technological insights and strategic thinking that can take Defibtech’s core competence of innovation to the next level," said Hirokazu Ogino, president of Nihon Kohden Corporation. “We are also fortunate to have Gintaras’ continued involvement to ensure continuity.”

Reinhardt, 56, holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering and has been in the medical device industry for his entire career. He has extensive cross-functional experience from his work at several leading companies, including Guidant, Johnson & Johnson and, most recently, Olympus Medical Systems Group, where he spent 17 years in various technical, marketing and management leadership roles. At Olympus, he had responsibility for divisions with more than $300 million in sales and 700 employees. “I am very excited to be stepping into this position with Defibtech and continuing its decade long streak of innovation and growth,” Reinhardt said. “I think we can further leverage Nihon Kohden’s financial and technological resources to continue expanding the markets Defibtech serves. I see tremendous potential for future growth and look forward to being part of the team making that happen.”

Vaisnys expressed confidence in the board’s choice. “As a founder, I was very concerned that we find the right person. Bob is not only someone with the right technical and business background, and brings great strategic planning and management experience to the business, but he also ‘gets’ the Defibtech culture, which has been a key competitive advantage in our success,” Vaisnys said.

About Defibtech

Defibtech, LLC, is a leader and innovator in the design and manufacture of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), mechanical chest compressors, and other lifesaving resuscitation products. By using advanced design and manufacturing techniques, Defibtech provides value-oriented, easy-to-use solutions with high quality and reliability. Defibtech devices include the LifelineTM and ReviverTM families of AEDs, Lifeline ARM mechanical chest compressors, and related accessories. With more than 300,000 defibrillators shipped worldwide in various language configurations, Defibtech has drawn accolades and won numerous awards for innovative product design, growth, quality, and services. Defibtech’s products are sold exclusively through their network of distribution partners in the United States and in over 50 countries around the world. Headquartered in Guilford, Conn., all Defibtech products are designed and manufactured in the United States in state-of-the-art ISO compliant facilities. For more information about Defibtech and its products, visit www.defibtech.com.

About Nihon Kohden Corporation

Founded in Japan in 1951, Nihon Kohden is the leading manufacturer, developer and distributor of medical electronic equipment, with subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Asia. The company’s products are now used in more than 120 countries, and it is the largest supplier of electroencephalography products worldwide. A pioneer in transformational healthcare technology, Nihon Kohden has envisioned, designed and produced revolutionary devices, such as pulse oximeters, arrhythmia analysis, low-invasive blood volume monitoring and wireless patient monitoring. For more information, visit www.nihonkohden.com.