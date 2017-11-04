Defibtech Selects Robert Reinhardt As New CEO

GUILFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Defibtech, LLC, a Nihon Kohden company based in Guilford, Conn.,
announced today that its board of directors has unanimously chosen
Robert Reinhardt as Defibtech’s next chief executive officer. Reinhardt
will succeed Gintaras Vaisnys, the company's co-founder and current CEO,
on April 11. Vaisnys will remain as an advisor to Defibtech’s board and
management. Defibtech is a leader and innovator in the design and
manufacture of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), mechanical
chest compressors, and other lifesaving resuscitation products.
“We are also
fortunate to have Gintaras’ continued involvement to ensure continuity.”
"After a very comprehensive search process lasting more than seven
months, we are very pleased to have found an individual that can
continue building on Defibtech’s track record of success. Bob has a
great blend of technological insights and strategic thinking that can
take Defibtech’s core competence of innovation to the next level," said
Hirokazu Ogino, president of Nihon Kohden Corporation. “We are also
fortunate to have Gintaras’ continued involvement to ensure continuity.”
Reinhardt, 56, holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering and
has been in the medical device industry for his entire career. He has
extensive cross-functional experience from his work at several leading
companies, including Guidant, Johnson & Johnson and, most recently,
Olympus Medical Systems Group, where he spent 17 years in various
technical, marketing and management leadership roles. At Olympus, he had
responsibility for divisions with more than $300 million in sales and
700 employees. “I am very excited to be stepping into this position with
Defibtech and continuing its decade long streak of innovation and
growth,” Reinhardt said. “I think we can further leverage Nihon Kohden’s
financial and technological resources to continue expanding the markets
Defibtech serves. I see tremendous potential for future growth and look
forward to being part of the team making that happen.”
Vaisnys expressed confidence in the board’s choice. “As a founder, I was
very concerned that we find the right person. Bob is not only someone
with the right technical and business background, and brings great
strategic planning and management experience to the business, but he
also ‘gets’ the Defibtech culture, which has been a key competitive
advantage in our success,” Vaisnys said.
About Defibtech
Defibtech, LLC, is a leader and innovator in the design and
manufacture of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), mechanical
chest compressors, and other lifesaving resuscitation products. By using
advanced design and manufacturing techniques, Defibtech provides
value-oriented, easy-to-use solutions with high quality and reliability.
Defibtech devices include the LifelineTM and ReviverTM families of AEDs,
Lifeline ARM mechanical chest compressors, and related accessories. With
more than 300,000 defibrillators shipped worldwide in various language
configurations, Defibtech has drawn accolades and won numerous awards
for innovative product design, growth, quality, and services.
Defibtech’s products are sold exclusively through their network of
distribution partners in the United States and in over 50 countries
around the world. Headquartered in Guilford, Conn., all Defibtech
products are designed and manufactured in the United States in
state-of-the-art ISO compliant facilities. For more information about
Defibtech and its products, visit www.defibtech.com.
About Nihon Kohden Corporation
Founded in Japan in 1951, Nihon Kohden is the leading manufacturer,
developer and distributor of medical electronic equipment, with
subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Asia. The company’s products are
now used in more than 120 countries, and it is the largest supplier of
electroencephalography products worldwide. A pioneer in transformational
healthcare technology, Nihon Kohden has envisioned, designed and
produced revolutionary devices, such as pulse oximeters, arrhythmia
analysis, low-invasive blood volume monitoring and wireless patient
monitoring. For more information, visit www.nihonkohden.com.