Good Salary, Nice Bonus—But Why Did Biotech Mogul David Hung Gamble On Axovant (AXON)?



4/11/2017 7:18:05 AM

One day into his new job as CEO of Axovant $AXON, you might say that David Hung is earning his pay.

The biotech’s stock ended up 23% as investors cheered the return of the legendary biotech dealmaker, not so long after his crowning achievement: A $14 billion buyout for Medivation.

That boost added $340 million to the market cap, which Axovant’s Vivek Ramaswamy — one of the savviest players to ever make the leap from hedge fund to biotech — immediately sought to cash in on with a $100 million shelf offering.

