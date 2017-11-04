|
Good Salary, Nice Bonus—But Why Did Biotech Mogul David Hung Gamble On Axovant (AXON)?
4/11/2017 7:18:05 AM
One day into his new job as CEO of Axovant $AXON, you might say that David Hung is earning his pay.
The biotech’s stock ended up 23% as investors cheered the return of the legendary biotech dealmaker, not so long after his crowning achievement: A $14 billion buyout for Medivation.
That boost added $340 million to the market cap, which Axovant’s Vivek Ramaswamy — one of the savviest players to ever make the leap from hedge fund to biotech — immediately sought to cash in on with a $100 million shelf offering.
