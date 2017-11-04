Changing of the Guard at Acelity as Andy Eckert Named New CEO

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acelity L.P. Inc., a leading global advanced wound care company, today
announced that it has named R. Andrew Eckert as President and Chief
Executive Officer. Eckert succeeds Joseph Woody, who is leaving Acelity
following the successful divestiture of the company’s LifeCell division
earlier this year.
“We have a proven and experienced leader at the helm as we embark on a
promising new phase in the transformation of Acelity,” said Buddy
Gumina, Chairman of the Acelity Board of Directors. “Andy brings a
significant set of expertise and experience from across the healthcare
and technology sectors and will be a tremendous addition to the team as
we concentrate on developing and expanding our industry-leading
portfolio of advanced wound therapies.”
Eckert is a seasoned executive and brings to his new role considerable
experience as chief executive of numerous public and private healthcare
technology and services companies. He is the former CEO of TriZetto
Corporation, a provider of world-class healthcare information technology
and service solutions that was acquired by Cognizant Technology
Solutions in 2014. In addition to TriZetto, Eckert has led five other
companies, including CRC Health Group, Eclipsys Corporation, ADAC
Laboratories, and most recently, Valence Healthcare in 2016. He serves
as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Varian Medical Systems, and is
a member of the Board of Directors of Becton, Dickinson and Company.
“This is a remarkable time for Acelity as we navigate the complex
evolution of healthcare delivery in markets around the world,” said
Eckert. “I welcome the challenge and look forward to leading Acelity’s
talented team of more than 4,800 colleagues worldwide at this point in
the company’s progression. We have an important opportunity to realize
growth by embracing the shift to value-based care and delivering to
patients and customers innovative products and therapies that address
the burdens of treating chronic and acute wounds.”
“On behalf of the Acelity Board of Directors, I would like to thank Joe
Woody for his leadership of the company since 2011,” added Gumina. “Joe
introduced Acelity to the marketplace by successfully leading the
integration of KCI, Systagenix and LifeCell to create a global leader in
medical device and technology and oversaw a period of significant
expansion in new product development and therapy adoption. With the
successful divestiture of LifeCell, we look ahead to an exciting new
chapter of growth and opportunity for Acelity.”
“I am proud of our achievements at Acelity during the past several
years,” said Joe Woody. “As I reflect on what we accomplished, perhaps
most important to me is the number of patients we are able to now reach
with the Acelity portfolio. Looking ahead, I know that the passion and
drive of everyone at Acelity to improve the lives of people around the
world will lead to innovative new solutions in advanced wound therapy
and as an ongoing shareholder of Acelity, I am very excited about the
company’s next phase of growth.”
About Acelity
Acelity L.P. Inc. and its subsidiaries are a global advanced wound care
company that leverages the strengths of Kinetic Concepts, Inc. and
Systagenix Wound Management, Limited. Available in more than 90
countries, the innovative and complementary ACELITY™ product portfolio
delivers value through solutions that speed healing and lead the
industry in quality, safety and customer experience. Headquartered in
San Antonio, Texas, Acelity employs nearly 5,000 people around the world.