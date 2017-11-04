 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Changing of the Guard at Acelity as Andy Eckert Named New CEO



4/11/2017 7:16:34 AM

Acelity Names R. Andrew Eckert President and Chief Executive Officer

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acelity L.P. Inc., a leading global advanced wound care company, today announced that it has named R. Andrew Eckert as President and Chief Executive Officer. Eckert succeeds Joseph Woody, who is leaving Acelity following the successful divestiture of the company’s LifeCell division earlier this year.

“We have a proven and experienced leader at the helm as we embark on a promising new phase in the transformation of Acelity,” said Buddy Gumina, Chairman of the Acelity Board of Directors. “Andy brings a significant set of expertise and experience from across the healthcare and technology sectors and will be a tremendous addition to the team as we concentrate on developing and expanding our industry-leading portfolio of advanced wound therapies.”

Eckert is a seasoned executive and brings to his new role considerable experience as chief executive of numerous public and private healthcare technology and services companies. He is the former CEO of TriZetto Corporation, a provider of world-class healthcare information technology and service solutions that was acquired by Cognizant Technology Solutions in 2014. In addition to TriZetto, Eckert has led five other companies, including CRC Health Group, Eclipsys Corporation, ADAC Laboratories, and most recently, Valence Healthcare in 2016. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Varian Medical Systems, and is a member of the Board of Directors of Becton, Dickinson and Company.

“This is a remarkable time for Acelity as we navigate the complex evolution of healthcare delivery in markets around the world,” said Eckert. “I welcome the challenge and look forward to leading Acelity’s talented team of more than 4,800 colleagues worldwide at this point in the company’s progression. We have an important opportunity to realize growth by embracing the shift to value-based care and delivering to patients and customers innovative products and therapies that address the burdens of treating chronic and acute wounds.”

“On behalf of the Acelity Board of Directors, I would like to thank Joe Woody for his leadership of the company since 2011,” added Gumina. “Joe introduced Acelity to the marketplace by successfully leading the integration of KCI, Systagenix and LifeCell to create a global leader in medical device and technology and oversaw a period of significant expansion in new product development and therapy adoption. With the successful divestiture of LifeCell, we look ahead to an exciting new chapter of growth and opportunity for Acelity.”

“I am proud of our achievements at Acelity during the past several years,” said Joe Woody. “As I reflect on what we accomplished, perhaps most important to me is the number of patients we are able to now reach with the Acelity portfolio. Looking ahead, I know that the passion and drive of everyone at Acelity to improve the lives of people around the world will lead to innovative new solutions in advanced wound therapy and as an ongoing shareholder of Acelity, I am very excited about the company’s next phase of growth.”

About Acelity

Acelity L.P. Inc. and its subsidiaries are a global advanced wound care company that leverages the strengths of Kinetic Concepts, Inc. and Systagenix Wound Management, Limited. Available in more than 90 countries, the innovative and complementary ACELITY™ product portfolio delivers value through solutions that speed healing and lead the industry in quality, safety and customer experience. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Acelity employs nearly 5,000 people around the world.

Contacts

Acelity L.P. Inc.
Corporate Communications
Cheston Turbyfill, +1-210-515-7757
cheston.turbyfill@acelity.com
or
Investor Relations
Caleb Moore, +1-210-255-6433
caleb.moore@acelity.com


