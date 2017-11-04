FDA Grants New Clearance for Verax PGD® Test for Individual WBD Platelet Units

The latest FDA clearance for the Platelet PGD® Test is for testing
single units of leukoreduced or non-leukoreduced whole derived (WBD)
platelets in plasma
a new clearance for the Verax
Platelet PGD® Test when applied to single units of leukoreduced or
non-leukoreduced whole blood derived (WBD) platelets in plasma. The test
is already FDA cleared for testing post storage pools of up to six (6)
leukoreduced or non-leukoreduced WBD platelets in plasma.
“It has been requested by current users of PGD as well as being
outlined as a need in pending FDA
Draft Guidance to address the risk of bacterial contamination in
platelets.”
Individual units of WBD platelets are often used as pediatric doses in
U.S. hospitals. This new clearance helps reduce the risk of bacterial
contamination for a patient population of particular concern to all
health care professionals.
"This new claim expands our existing portfolio of FDA clearances for the
Platelet PGD® Test," said Jim Lousararian, Verax Chief Executive
The Verax
PGD® test is already FDA cleared as a Safety Measure for bacterial
contamination in platelets, meaning it can also be used to extend platelet
dating to 7 days when testing apheresis platelets in plasma.
"Pediatric patients pose unique challenges in transfusion medicine,"
said Paul Mintz, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Verax. "They require small
platelet doses and possess fragile immune systems. PGD testing
individual WBD units for transfusion makes it practical to provide
bacterially tested platelets to this most vulnerable group of patients."
Verax's patented Pan Genera Detection (PGD) technology is ideally suited
to address the need for rapid and practical tests for bacterial
contamination, due to its unique and proven ability to detect a wide
variety of possible bacterial contaminants quickly, cost effectively and
with minimal labor. The PGD® test only has to be run once on a platelet
dose before it is transfused to reduce the risk of sepsis caused by
bacterial contamination. It is the most cost effective method of
addressing bacterial risk and is the fastest and least labor-intensive
way to test for platelet bacterial contamination on the market today.
About Verax Biomedical
Verax
Biomedical is the producer of the Platelet
PGD® Test, the only test for bacterial contamination in platelets
granted a Safety Measure claim by the FDA. The test can be used to
extend the dating of apheresis platelets in plasma, the most common
platelet type transfused in the U.S., from 5 to 7
days. This dating extension offers the opportunity for significant
cost savings to the hospital and blood banking community while
preserving a critical life giving resource. For more information, visit http://veraxbiomedical.com/.