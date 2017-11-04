Wolters Kluwer nv (WLSNc.D) Provides Multilingual, Workflow-integrated Patient Education For MEDITECH EHR Users

HUDSON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Health division of Wolters
Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of
care solutions for the healthcare industry, has expanded its portfolio
of offerings for MEDITECH® electronic health record (EHR) users by
launching its industry-leading Integrated Patient Education for
MEDITECH’s Patient Discharge Instructions Integration solution.
Integrated Patient Education brings together patient-facing medication
and discharge instructions content from Lexicomp® and disease/condition
content from UpToDate® into one broad-ranging resource and makes it
easily accessible to clinicians from within the MEDITECH workflow.
For many years, Wolters Kluwer has worked closely with MEDITECH to
provide smart, efficient options for its EHR platforms, including drug
information and clinical decision support screening. Integrated Patient
Education aligns with other Wolters Kluwer solutions to offer a greater
depth of content and functionality for all MEDITECH platforms. In one
click, healthcare professionals can reach more than 7,000 easy-to-read
patient leaflets that encourage better patient compliance and health
literacy, helping organizations reduce readmissions and pursue
components of Meaningful Use. To serve diverse patient populations,
leaflets are available in multiple languages:
-
English
-
Spanish
-
Portuguese
-
German
-
Italian
“The patient is at the center of everything we do. Providing patients
with intelligent, compassionate, and effective treatment is only one
part of the process; we need patients to be our partners in their own
care,” said Denise Basow, MD, President & CEO of Clinical Effectiveness
at Wolters Kluwer. “Patient compliance is one of the keys to clinical
effectiveness, helping healthcare organizations take significant strides
toward achieving better patient outcomes and reducing costs. Integrated
Patient Education is an intuitive, efficient tool, integrated into the
MEDITECH workflow to help make it easier for professionals to educate
and support patients on their journey to wellness.”
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information
services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and
accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our
customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert
solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology
and services.
Wolters Kluwer reported 2015 annual revenues of €4.2 billion. The
company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves
customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40
countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.
Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are
included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a
sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are
traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).
Wolters Kluwer Health is a leading global provider of information and
point of care solutions for the healthcare industry. For more
information about our products and organization, visit http://www.wolterskluwer.com/,
