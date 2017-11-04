Wolters Kluwer nv (WLSNc.D) Provides Multilingual, Workflow-integrated Patient Education For MEDITECH EHR Users

HUDSON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Health division of Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, has expanded its portfolio of offerings for MEDITECH® electronic health record (EHR) users by launching its industry-leading Integrated Patient Education for MEDITECH’s Patient Discharge Instructions Integration solution. Integrated Patient Education brings together patient-facing medication and discharge instructions content from Lexicomp® and disease/condition content from UpToDate® into one broad-ranging resource and makes it easily accessible to clinicians from within the MEDITECH workflow.

For many years, Wolters Kluwer has worked closely with MEDITECH to provide smart, efficient options for its EHR platforms, including drug information and clinical decision support screening. Integrated Patient Education aligns with other Wolters Kluwer solutions to offer a greater depth of content and functionality for all MEDITECH platforms. In one click, healthcare professionals can reach more than 7,000 easy-to-read patient leaflets that encourage better patient compliance and health literacy, helping organizations reduce readmissions and pursue components of Meaningful Use. To serve diverse patient populations, leaflets are available in multiple languages:

English

Spanish

Portuguese

German

Italian

“The patient is at the center of everything we do. Providing patients with intelligent, compassionate, and effective treatment is only one part of the process; we need patients to be our partners in their own care,” said Denise Basow, MD, President & CEO of Clinical Effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer. “Patient compliance is one of the keys to clinical effectiveness, helping healthcare organizations take significant strides toward achieving better patient outcomes and reducing costs. Integrated Patient Education is an intuitive, efficient tool, integrated into the MEDITECH workflow to help make it easier for professionals to educate and support patients on their journey to wellness.”

