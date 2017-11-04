PRIUM’s Mark Pew Examines Recovery With And Without Medication Assisted Treatment At The National Rx Drug Abuse And Heroin Summit

The summit will be held April 17-20 in Atlanta

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two generally accepted ways to taper patients from dangerous opioids are methodical dose de-escalation without additional medication and medication-assisted treatment. Mark Pew, senior vice president of PRIUM, a medical cost management company active in workers’ compensation, will discuss these options with Thomas Jan, DO, FAOCPMR, CAQ-PM, DABAM, C-MROCC, at the National Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit, April 17-20.

“There is a concern that introducing medications like buprenorphine, methadone or naltrexone will mean that patients will take these drugs for the rest of their lives,” Pew said. “On the other hand, they may help prevent recidivism. The choice is largely determined by what works for that specific patient.”

Dr. Jan uses both methods in his practice and will discuss how to determine the best method for an individual patient. The session will not only cover how to determine the method by which to taper dangerous polypharmacy regimens but also how to foster attitude and lifestyle changes to help the new strategies for coping with pain to last a lifetime.

“Cleaning up the Mess of Dangerous Prescribing Regimens,” part of the “Appropriate Treatment: What Works and Where Coverage Gaps Exist in ACA Plans” session, starts at 3:45 p.m. on April 18.

The National Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit will be held at The Westin Peachtree Plaza in Atlanta from April 17 through April 20.

