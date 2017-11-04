PRIUM’s Mark Pew Examines Recovery With And Without Medication Assisted Treatment At The National Rx Drug Abuse And Heroin Summit

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two generally accepted ways to taper patients from dangerous opioids are
methodical dose de-escalation without additional medication and
medication-assisted treatment. Mark
Pew, senior vice president of PRIUM,
a medical cost management company active in workers’ compensation, will
discuss these options with Thomas Jan, DO, FAOCPMR, CAQ-PM, DABAM,
C-MROCC, at the National Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit, April 17-20.
“There is a concern that introducing medications like buprenorphine,
methadone or naltrexone will mean that patients will take these drugs
for the rest of their lives,” Pew said. “On the other hand, they may
help prevent recidivism. The choice is largely determined by what works
for that specific patient.”
Dr. Jan uses both methods in his practice and will discuss how to
determine the best method for an individual patient. The session will
not only cover how to determine the method by which to taper dangerous
polypharmacy regimens but also how to foster attitude and lifestyle
changes to help the new strategies for coping with pain to last a
lifetime.
“Cleaning up the Mess of Dangerous Prescribing Regimens,” part of the
“Appropriate Treatment: What Works and Where Coverage Gaps Exist in ACA
Plans” session, starts at 3:45 p.m. on April 18.
The National
Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit will be held at The Westin
Peachtree Plaza in Atlanta from April 17 through April 20.
About PRIUM
An Ameritox solutions provider, PRIUM sets the industry standard for
workers' compensation medical interventions through a collaborative
physician engagement process encompassing evidence-based medicine,
clinical oversight, and jurisdictional guidelines to ensure optimal
financial and clinical outcomes. PRIUM’s ability to secure higher
agreement rates with physicians to modify treatment plans and ensure
compliance is unmatched. The hallmark of the medical intervention
company's success is to eliminate unnecessary treatment through a
comprehensive approach that includes complex medical interventions,
utilization reviews, and independent medical exams. Based in Duluth,
Ga., PRIUM can be reached at www.prium.com
or 888-588-4964.
Website: www.prium.com
Blogs: www.priumevidencebased.com
and linkedin.com/in/markpew
Twitter: @PRIUM1 and @RxProfessor