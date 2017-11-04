 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Patisiran, Chronicle Of A Death Foretold



4/11/2017 6:58:59 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, MA, USA. Alnylam [Website] is one of the pioneers in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics for genetically defined diseases. The company has many strategic alliances, including Genzyme, a Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) company, and agreements with a variety of companies and institutions [Ref]. Alnylam scientists have developed an improved technique for the delivery of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics with the help of GalNAc-conjugated ESC-modified siRNAs [Ref]. This novel delivery technology is being employed in almost all of Alnylam's RNAi therapeutic pipeline programs.

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 