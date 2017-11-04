|
Patisiran, Chronicle Of A Death Foretold
4/11/2017 6:58:59 AM
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, MA, USA. Alnylam [Website] is one of the pioneers in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics for genetically defined diseases. The company has many strategic alliances, including Genzyme, a Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) company, and agreements with a variety of companies and institutions [Ref]. Alnylam scientists have developed an improved technique for the delivery of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics with the help of GalNAc-conjugated ESC-modified siRNAs [Ref]. This novel delivery technology is being employed in almost all of Alnylam's RNAi therapeutic pipeline programs.
