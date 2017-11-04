|
Did Corbus (CRBP) Investors Get Thrown Off By A Red Herring?
4/11/2017 6:57:34 AM
Biotech stocks are infamous for taking their investors on roller-coaster rides. Stocks can rise and fall on the slightest of triggers. And since the products in a biotech company's pipeline are the biggest drivers of growth, analysts pay intense attention to any shred of news when it comes to clinical results.
Last week, Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) , a biopharmaceutical company focusing on clinical stage therapies, released seemingly positive data from a Phase 2 study that received mixed reviews from analysts and investors.
