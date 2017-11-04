 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Did Corbus (CRBP) Investors Get Thrown Off By A Red Herring?



4/11/2017 6:57:34 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Biotech stocks are infamous for taking their investors on roller-coaster rides. Stocks can rise and fall on the slightest of triggers. And since the products in a biotech company's pipeline are the biggest drivers of growth, analysts pay intense attention to any shred of news when it comes to clinical results.

Last week, Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) , a biopharmaceutical company focusing on clinical stage therapies, released seemingly positive data from a Phase 2 study that received mixed reviews from analysts and investors.

Read at The Street.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 