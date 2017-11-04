ArQule (ARQL) Receives Clearance Of Investigational New Drug Application From The FDA For Proprietary Reversible BTK Inhibitor, ARQ 531

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArQule, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQL) today announced that it has received
clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the
Investigational New Drug (IND) application to conduct a phase 1 clinical
trial with ARQ 531 in patients with B-cell malignancies who are
refractory to other therapeutic options. ARQ 531 is an investigational,
orally bioavailable, potent and reversible inhibitor of both wild type
and C481S-mutant Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK).
ArQule plans to initiate a phase 1a/b dose escalation and signal
generation trial by Q3 of 2017. The phase 1a portion will be a dose
escalation study open to patients with B-cell malignancies, with the aim
of establishing a recommended dose. Upon completion of the phase 1a
trial, the company plans to begin a phase 1b trial in a number of
expansion cohorts that will include patients with the C481S mutation who
are refractory to other therapies. The goal would be to establish target
engagement and early proof of concept.
“Given the emerging data on BTK resistance and the extensive preclinical
work the team at The Ohio State University have done with ARQ 531, we
are looking forward to moving this drug from the bench to the bedside,”
said Dr. Jennifer Woyach, M.D., of The Ohio State University College of
Medicine. “A clear need is emerging for a BTK inhibitor that addresses
resistance.”
“There is an emerging body of evidence that is defining the potential
clinical need related to BTK resistance, and new molecules are needed to
treat patients who have developed resistance,” said Dr. Brian Schwartz,
M.D., Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer at
ArQule. “We have been working with The Ohio State University in the
preclinical development of ARQ 531, and we are looking forward to
extending that partnership into clinical testing.”
B-cell malignancies, like chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Waldenstrom’s
macroglobulinemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and mantle cell
lymphoma are driven by BTK. The only approved BTK inhibitor, ibrutinib,
is irreversible and makes a covalent bond with the C481 residue of the
targeted protein. Although ibrutinib has demonstrated excellent
responses in patients with elevated B-cell receptor signaling, clinical
resistance has been observed, and the BTK C481S mutation is emerging as
a predominant mechanism of resistance. As a reversible inhibitor, ARQ
531 does not require interaction with the C481 residue, a binding site
essential for irreversible ibrutinib binding to BTK, thus positioning
ARQ 531 as a targeted therapy for patients harboring C481S-mutant BTK
who have developed resistance to irreversible BTK inhibitors.
About BTK and ARQ 531
ARQ 531 is an investigational, orally bioavailable, potent and
reversible Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor. Biochemical and
cellular studies have shown that ARQ 531 inhibits both the wild type and
C481S-mutant forms of BTK. The C481S mutation is a known emerging
resistance mechanism for first generation irreversible BTK inhibitors.
In preclinical studies ARQ 531 has demonstrated high oral
bioavailability as well as good ADME, pharmacokinetic and metabolic
properties. The company plans to initiate a phase 1 trial by the third
quarter of 2017. BTK is a therapeutic target that has been clinically
proven to inhibit B-cell receptor signaling in blood cancers.
About ArQule
ArQule
is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development
of targeted therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. ArQule’s
mission is to discover, develop and commercialize novel small molecule
drugs in areas of high unmet need that will dramatically extend and
improve the lives of our patients. Our clinical-stage pipeline consists
of four drug candidates, all of which are in targeted, biomarker-defined
patient populations, making ArQule
a leader among companies our size in precision medicine. ArQule’s
proprietary pipeline includes: ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor
designed to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast growth factor receptor
(FGFR) family, in phase 2 for iCCA and in phase 1b for multiple oncology
indications; ARQ 092, a selective inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine
kinase, in phase 1 for multiple oncology indications as well as
ultra-rare Proteus syndrome, in partnership with the National Institutes
of Health (NIH); ARQ 751, a next generation AKT inhibitor, in phase 1
for patients with AKT1 and PI3K mutations; and ARQ 761, a ß-lapachone
analog being evaluated as a promoter of NQO1-mediated programmed cancer
cell necrosis, in phase 1/2 in multiple oncology indications in
partnership with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. In
addition, we have advanced ARQ 531, an investigational, orally
bioavailable, potent and reversible inhibitor of both wild type and
C481S-mutant BTK, through toxicology testing and plan to initiate a
phase 1 trial by the third quarter of 2017. ArQule’s current discovery
efforts are focused on the identification and development of novel
kinase inhibitors, leveraging the Company’s proprietary library of
You can follow us on Twitter
and LinkedIn.
